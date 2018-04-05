The award winning ecotourism lodge of Amboseli

Harriet James @harriet86jim

Tawi Lodge is located in Amboseli National Park in Kajiado. An upmarket, boutique accommodation for guests seeking luxurious wildlife tours of Africa, the hotel is famous for its ecotourism projects.

Opened in 2010, Tawi Lodge Amboseli is situated on a 6,000 acre Kilitome Conservancy five minutes from Kimana Gate, the eastern entrance to Amboseli.

This private conservancy is a collaboration between Animal Wildlife Foundation (AWF) and about 100 Maasai landowners. All three parties ensure that the community benefits from the proceeds of the lodge and that they get employment priorities.

A portion of bed-night fees from every guest goes towards supporting the conservancy. Additionally, Kilitome Conservancy promotes a harmonious coexistence between the Maasai and the wildlife along the corridor between Amboseli and Chyulu Hills by focusing on minimising human impact.

Walking round the lodge recently with acting manager, Baraka Munono, I learned that solar is the main source of energy for the lodge and the electric fence is solar powered.

Low wattage bulbs minimise light pollution. “Our swimming pool is also solar-heated via a pump that circulates water through black solar coils,” he said. A huge charcoal fridge is used to store fruits and vegetables.

The resort uses biodegrdable Teepol products in its laundry, the kitchen and cleaning public areas. Biodegradable bathing soaps and shampoos are used in guest tents. At the waste management centre where organic waste, which is mostly food waste – is sorted at the source and stored.