Corteva Agriscience to set up East Africa headquarters in Nairobi

Milliam Murigi @millymur1

Corteva Agriscience, the agriculture division of DowDuPont‘s, will be setting up its East Africa headquarters in Nairobi.

The company will bring together three companies DuPont Crop Protection, DuPont Pioneer and Dow AgroSciences with approximate revenue of $16 billion (Sh16.2 trillion) to create a market-shaping, standalone agriculture company with leading market positions in seed technologies, crop protection and digital agriculture.

“We want to establish Corteva Agroscience by mid next year as a leading agriculture company. That is why the three companies will move into the same working space to serve the market,” said James Collins Jr, chief operating officer, Agriculture Division of DowDuPont (pictured).

Prabdeep Bajwa, Corteva Agriscience Regional Director for Africa and Middle East, says the company chose Nairobi because already they have a seed production facility in the city, which is functional, and there is a lot of expertise in research and development and innovations.

“We are currently upgrading this facility and we want to ensure that we will have a research (R&D) hub there. We are also planning to venture into fungicides business since this is a big market which has not yet been tapped in Kenya,” said Bajwa.

The firm has developed some of the best talent, technology, innovation and R&D capabilities in Kenya that will uniquely position it to transform our food system by helping farmers grow better, abundant and healthier crops while using fewer natural resources.

“We will continue to invest in some of the most recognised and premium brands in agriculture: Pioneer, Encirca, the newly-launched Brevant Seeds, our award-winning Crop Protection products while bringing new products to market through our solid pipeline of action chemistry and technologies,” said Collins.

The global headoffice of the new firm, Cortiva Agriscience set to be opened on June 1, 2019, will be Wilmington, Delaware, US and will be a global agriculture leader, with the scale and breadth to deliver greater value and choice for farmers around the world, helping them increase productivity and profitability.