Michuki’s daughter helping people to soar

The late Cabinet minister, John Michuki, was known for his tough stance and bringing sanity in whatever sector he was posted. He is, especially remembered for bringing sanity to the transport sector by imposing what have to date been referred to as Michuki rules.

An apple does not fall far from the tree. His daughter, Wanja Michuki, is helping individuals and corporates bring sanity and have fulfilment in their lives. For Wanja, a mystic and a healer, the quest for inner fulfilment began a journey of continuously opening up herself, in her own words, to the mysteries of the divine and of life.

This is what has inspired her to become a performance and fulfilment coach assisting executives and individuals make a difference in their world.

“Through my company, Be Bold Consulting & Advisory Ltd, I assist both individuals and executives take responsibility and action in the areas of their work and lives that they are trying to change and enhance.

The objective is for my clients to align with and meet their highest potential in their careers and to find fulfilment in what they do and in their lives,” she says.

This spiritual awakening was triggered by a traumatic time and experience that had a lasting impact in Wanja’s life.

She was abused at an early age by a watchman who took advantage of her when her parents and siblings were at work and school while her nanny was having her siesta.

Consequently, this resulted in a tremendous burden of shame and feelings of unworthiness for many years. “I had no understanding or language for what was happening and I was afraid and in those days – the late 70s to early 80s – we didn’t even have counselling for that kind of thing,” she explains.

It wasn’t until she sought healing through talking about it and different therapies that she realised, through spiritual awakening, that she was the only one with the power to heal herself.

The process of healing set her on a continuous path of spiritual learning and growth assisting her to find wholeness and completion in different aspects of life.

However, she still had to fight the feelings of unworthiness that made her feel like she was not fit to be a mother. Wanja Michuki also attributes her success to her late father, Hon Michuki, the renowned Kenyan politician. As she narrates, her father instilled in her the values of integrity, honesty and the drive to make a positive difference in the society.

“He was the best dad I could have ever asked for and being his daughter is something I will always cherish. I wouldn’t say that as a dad he was tough and as the last born he also doted on me! He was definitely tougher in his career. I don’t think I ever fully grasped how tough he was until fairly recently,” she narrates.

And as far as having privileges are concerned, Wanja confesses that despite the fact that she went to the best schools in the world, she had to work extra hard to get admitted.

This fact, she says, makes it harder, but she is proud that Michuki was her father.

“Funny enough, it is harder to walk in the door and be taken at face value.

I find that in most cases, people project and assume that I am entitled, spoilt, among other things, because I am Michuki’s daughter and in these situations it is an unfair disadvantage because people assume I show up because of privilege and not because I have made an effort to be there and deserve to be there or want to be there,” she explains.

As her dad used to call her, Miss Wanja, loves to speak, write and inspire and publishes a digital conversation platform — a blog dubbed ‘Soul Chats with Wanja’ where she invites others to walk on ‘The Journey of Fulfilment’ with her. She explores purpose and meaning, culture, ancestry, and spirituality.

She advises people to be themselves, live their lives and try as much as possible to live a life that gives them a sense of purpose and meaning.

“Do you unapologetically. If you are busy living someone else’s life or pandering to some imagined societal standard that doesn’t give you a sense of purpose or meaning, you are wasting your gifts and talents and the journey will not be as fulfilling as it could be.

So, take the time to get clear on who you are and what you came here for and then get about the business of doing it. It will work out. Be bold”, she advises.