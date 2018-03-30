Garden City Business Park launched on Thika Road

Njange Maina @NjangeWaEunice

Garden City has officially launched construction of a business complex, which will be part of its Sh54 billion investment. Announcing this latest development, the project managing director Chris Coulson expressed optimism since the office park will offer accessibility and costs convenience.

“This first phase of the Garden City Business Park will bring over 12,500 square metres of modern, Grade A office space to the Northern Nairobi catchment area.

This zone currently doesn’t have any other integrated retail, office or leisure facilities, so we’re delighted to be breaking ground,” said Coulson, Garden City’s managing director.

The project is expected to be completed by May 2019 after which Phase Two would be rolled out. The first phase rests on a two- acre plot, part of a 15-acre property that has been set aside for business expansion in the next three years.

Once complete, phase two of the office complex will be constructed 24 months later, after which other projects will follow. Projections are that the 2,700 square feet of office space will be renting at about Sh130 a month per square foot.

Parking space will cover two underground floors and will averagely allow four-car slots for every 10 people. In Nairobi city centre and other established towns, parking is a headache for many people as most outsource from external premises.

Garden City Development Manager Mumo Kianga said the two office complexes would be part of a bigger project that includes a hotel and more residential property. “The complete projects of Garden City are already performing well and expansion has been deemed necessary,” Mumo said during the launch.