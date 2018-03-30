Donna Obero, entertainment guru based in Oslo, Norway.

One thing that many people do not know about you?

I am an all-rounded entertainer. I have also managed events back in Norway.

What’s the nicest thing someone has ever told you?

To never give up on my dreams and ambitions.

Biggest misconception people have about you?

That I’m a mean and arrogant person. Whereas I am one the most down-to-earth person you would ever meet.

What are the best moments out of your busy schedule?

Spending time with my family and children. That does it for me, anytime any day.

Favourite object that would complete your home?

An African painting, that would bring more life and colour in my living room.

Memorable country you’ve been to?

Spain. The Spanish are generally happy people who take pride in showing others the best of Spain, which I loved and respected.

Sweetest act anyone has done for you?

My pals once threw me a surprise birthday party. I suspected nothing.

What was your best childhood nickname?

Okinyo (haha.)

Worst habits?

I sleep late and I am addicted to my phone.

Worst advice you ever received?

Follow your heart. Sometimes you might be so wrong.

Best childhood memories?

Weekends with my family. It always turned out to be fun and memorable because we used to meet up with my long lost relatives.

Best way to relax?

Night out with my best friends.

What is the strangest talent that you have?

Touching my nose with my tongue. Strange, right?

Best advice you ever received?

Be wise enough to know what is right and wrong.

Best physical feature?

My toes.

What the worst thing that all your love interest have?

They all called me at weird times.

Best age you have lived so far?

Thirty-four years. Bold and wiser.