Peace is a recipe for growth

Global Peace Foundation is keen on promoting value-based approach to peace building and wealth creation. The Kenyan Chapter Executive Director Daniel Juma highlights their impact in Kenya

Who is Daniel Juma and what does he stand for?

I am in my mid-40s, married with two children. I am pursuing a Master’s degree in International Relations and Political Science at the University of Nairobi. I have a passion for community-driven initiatives. I hail from Siaya County where I also sat for my A and O Levels at Ukwala High School. Above all, I am a firm believer in the South Korean model of social development, which I have been lucky to have been trained on. Not only do I speak Korean, but also got the opportunity to work as a trade expert for 12 years at the Korean Trade and Investment Promotion Agency. I like to refer to myself as a product developed in Kenya and assembled in Korea.

What is the Global Peace Foundation (GDF) all about?

This is an international organisation formed in 2009 and based in the USA. It looks at the structural aspects of peace. In Kenya’s context we continue to remain relevant given the nature of our abrasive and confrontational political landscape.

We try to address concerns affecting youth, who are sometimes negatively influenced by politicians, especially during elections. Based on our theory of change, we seek to empower this group of people. We push for a positive value system that helps to build character. Our organisation has 24 branches globally, with Africa hosting four of them.

Describe to us some of the projects you are involved in?

Our focus is majorly on education and empowering women through various projects that touch lives. These are critical areas to address in society and often contribute to the overall socio-economic growth of a nation. We mainly run our programmes in Nairobi and Kiambu counties. We also deal with peace initiatives across sensitive spots such as Rift Valley where we have partnered with some organisations in programmes such as the Rift Valley Peace Initiative.

What is the biggest agenda for GPF?

We are keen to ensure literacy levels improve and we help in producing wealth creators in society. That is we emphasis on education. For instance our organisation has set up leap hubs in 24 schools across 12 counties covering 1,025 students. Our mission is to offer early leadership, financial management and entrepreneurial skills. As GPF, we are also keen to build character and enhance creativity for the youth under our care through running mentorship programmes.

What is the impact of your programme?

Our main achievement is we were involved in the development of the local curriculum in partnership with the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development. We have also created jobs through incubating business ideas for youth. We were also the official technical partners of the United Nations Development Programme to ensure that the 2013 General Election had no violence through the Uwiano project. We have also been involved directly with helping vulnerable women who have experienced Gender Based Violence (GBV). We have trained and counselled about 130 women from Nairobi’s informal sectors and engaged the local administration to help us fight GBV.

What have been some of the challenges?

The biggest issue of concern is little resources. Most projects need funding and thus the need to partner with other organisations. Another hurdle is the element of getting government to buy into our ideas. It is important that the local administration does not attempt to micro-manage or interfere with projects that try to assist the populace. Lack of awareness in the spots we target is a concern and thus the constant need to have civic education. Based on our research, there is a lot of ignorance at the source point, which forces us to redouble our efforts constantly.

Tell us about the future aspirations of your organisation?

The bottom line for us at GPF is that we need to see a thriving society. It is important that we have a civilised and tolerant culture where we can embrace different ideologies. To our leadership, the challenge, which we advocate for, is a culture of integrity going forward and so there is an immediate need to cleanse and sanitise our politics. Studies have shown that there is a clear nexus or connection between business, peace and politics. This is a country with a beautiful future and so we do not need vices such as stigma, stereotyping and abuse of power.