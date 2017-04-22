This man Walter Mong’are ‘Nyambane’

Photo: Walter Mong'are 'Nyambane'

He endeared himself to the public in the mid 90s with his unique style of comedy, and was one of the entertainers who pioneered commercial stand-up comedy. today, WALTER ‘NYAMBANE’ MONG’ARE, 42, wines and dines with the high and mighty. He talked to JAMES MOMANYI about his career path, working with the president, politics, family and polygamy

Dressed in a crisp suit, Walter Mong’are alias Nyambane, walks into our meeting spot, a restaurant along Kimathi Street. He looks executive, a far cry from the clownish appearance of yesteryears when he was a renowned comedian. Indeed, a lot has changed since he moved on from the art, bagging appointments, each progressively higher than the previous one.

Just last month, Mong’are, who is best known for the once popular comedy show Redykyulass, was appointed publicly by President Uhuru Kenyatta as the Youth Liaison Director, during a packed political rally in Kisii when the Head of State and his deputy William Ruto toured the area.

In characteristic enthusiasm, President Uhuru announced: “Sasa nataka huyu kijana Nyambane mimi nimpatie kazi. Sasa mambo ya entertainment amewacha, akuje aungane na mimi kwa serikali, tufanye mambo ya kuwatafutia vijana kazi. Yeye ndiye nitakuwa nikitumatuma wakati mwingine kuongea na nyinyi vijana. Mkiwa na maneno, mkiwa na shida, mnamtafuta, anakuja mnaongea naye, kisha anakuja kunipasha habari (I want to give this young man Nyambane a job. He is now done with entertainment; I want him to come and join my government and we work on how to get jobs for the youth. I will be sending him to talk to the youth and when you have issues or problems, talk to him, and he will brief me).”

This was another feather on Mong’are’s hat, a man who, a few years ago, captured the nation’s attention and imagination when he mimicked former President Daniel arap Moi in the Redykyulass show alongside Tony Njuguna and John Kiare (KJ). He later co-hosted a morning show on Kiss FM with radio queen Caroline Mutoko for eight years.

We delve into the interview and he revels in explaining his latest appointment, politics and a bit about his life’s journey and family issues.

Does he count himself lucky to have landed the string of high-profile appointments over the years?

“Not at all, it’s not luck. It’s for God to be glorified for He is the one who commits to bless and order one’s steps. I don’t call this an opportunity, rather another one of God’s gifts to me,” he says, going ahead to draw a parallel of the appointment with a momentous event in the Bible.

“I relate the President’s public appointment to what God told Abraham in the Bible, that ‘You will no longer be called Abram; your name will be Abraham’. The President told the people of Gusii Land ‘You call him Nyambane, but he will no longer be called Nyambane. I will call him Walter,” says Mong’are, still with a streak of his trademark humour.

In his conviction, the President created a significant defining moment when he told the mammoth crowd that he can no longer be seen as just an entertainer.

Stalled degree

Despite such privileged achievements and appointments, the former comedian has no university degree.

He points out: “My situation is a testimony that God elevates those who trust in Him and believe in themselves. Don’t get me wrong, education is the key to success. The conferring of a degree is a one-day affair after a lengthy process at the university. What I don’t have is that conferment and certificate, but I have gone through university, having withdrawn from Kenyatta University at my fourth year. I am now at Daystar University pursuing a degree relevant to my career and, God willing, by 2020, the degree issue will be a matter of the past.”

He explains that settling down young and getting in the entertainment industry while still in college got in the way of completing his higher education.

“Since I had a young family while in campus, it took a toll on my studies, and this forced me to keep deferring semesters, as opportunities in the entertainment industry also increased. Besides, with an O-level qualification from Lenana School, I believe I was adequately prepared for the world,” says the current Nairobi County Communications Director.

Family

Having married while still in college, Mong’are has grown up children, but he is sketchy and economical with information when discussing matters family.

“I can only say that I am happily married to one dear and beautiful wife, and blessed with lovely children. My first-born has reached voting age, and I will begin with her in my quest to making the youth understand why voting for President Uhuru in the August polls is a gain for them. These young people need to be whipped to vote,” he comments.

He insists that he has only one wife, and declines to mention names or to address the subject in detail.

“Although I have only one wife, I have no problem with polygamy because it’s culturally and constitutionally accepted,” he says.

He also defends fellow men from the Kisii community from the tag that they are naturally polygamous. “Kisii men are not polygamous as they are perceived. They are naturally attractive. They effortlessly attract beautiful women. It is our weakness, but majority of us have learnt to tame ourselves,” claims the humourist.

“While it’s culturally acceptable to marry more than one wife, my Christian faith has cemented my one and only lovely wife, with whom God has allowed me to stay and have children in the past 21 years, and we are going strong each passing day,” he adds.

Kidero’s call

After a long career in mainstream media that spanned more than 15 years, Mong’are was in 2013 asked by the newly elected Kisii County Governor James Ongwae to join his government as a Communications Director, and help set up the communications department. But barely a year later, Nairobi County Governor Evans Kidero came calling and hauled him to the Capital in the same capacity. Two years later, he was suspended under controversial circumstances, and blogs were awash with rumours about an alleged fall-out with Kidero.

Mong’are sets the record straight: “Governor Kidero is and will always be my boss and dear friend. Everything that was being said about my suspension and fall-out with Kidero was rumours and malice intended to sever my relationship with the governor. There is no record of wrongdoing that warranted a suspension. My being reinstated should tell you something. As a team player, I have never had a problem with any of my former employers. My transition has always been smooth and without acrimony, because I believe work relationships are bridges one needs to keep as they go up. So, don’t burn them.”

Turning the numbers for Uhuru

The Nairobi County Communications Director says, together with other leaders in Gusii Land, he will be out to change the current perception that Kisii and Nyamira counties are opposition zones, by ensuring that the people vote for President Uhuru in large numbers in the forthcoming election.

“The Abagusii are relatively democratic and vote logically, and not with emotions. They are independent-minded people who will vote for Uhuru based on his development record and agenda,” says Mong’are.

Working under Governor Kidero, who is in opposition, and campaigning for the President, indeed calls for a professional attitude that will not be shaken by political inclination.

Mong’are says, as a professional, he can work with anybody who recognises his worth and can give him an opportunity to serve.

“But as an individual, I have my personal political beliefs. That is why I have chosen to be associated with the President and the Jubilee party, because every Kenyan enjoys the freedom of choice, and can support any party or political aspirant,” he says.

He then gives his political decision a biblical spin: “I am simply following the doctrine of Jesus. He never came to hang out with the righteous, but to redeem the lost. President Uhuru’s new numbers are in the opposition, and that is part of my responsibility; to convert them to our cause. I don’t preach to the converted.”

Could he be having any political ambition in future? What could be his next step? It seems nothing is impossible for the ex-comedian. And if he will in future take a more robust role in Kisii politics, only time will tell.