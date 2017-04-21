Urithi launches housing project in Embu county

Photo: A model of the housing units to be constructed by Urithi Housing Cooperative Society Limited in Embu county. BELOW: Urithi chairman, Samuel Maina. PHOTO: JAMES WAKAHIU

James Wakahiu @PeopleDailyKe

Urithi Housing Cooperative Society Limited has finally started constructing houses in Embu county. This follows acquisition of several parcels of land by the society where thousands of members have been settled.

Airview Estate Embu will be a gated community project located five kilometres from Embu town along Kiriti road, just opposite the Embu airstrip. According to Urithi Housing Cooperative Society chairman, Samuel Maina, the sacco will be erecting three- bedroomed maisonettes on 40 feet by 80 feet plots.

He said each unit will have an introductory price of Sh2.8 million. The house will, among other features, have enhanced green compounds, ample parking and a perimeter wall.

Maina said Urithi Premier Sacco is prepared to offer financing options to members to buy the houses. “Buyers will pay Sh1.2 million to book a unit and pay the balance in instalments of 12 months,” he said.

Urithi is also selling the remaining quarter-acre plots at its Bonita Gardens II Embu at Sh350,000 each, title deed inclusive. “This land is located 18km from Embu Town along Embu-Kiritiri highway,” Maina said.

The chairman said members can also buy plots at Prime Gardens II Embu, which is located 6km from Embu town on Embu-Kiriti highway along the Embu-Siakago road currently being tarmacked. A quarter- acre plots are selling at Sh395,000 inclusive of title deeds.