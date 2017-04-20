Running theme park is no child’s play

ALICE WANJIRU, the managing director of Afro Sayari Park, wants to transform it into a recreational spot that will compete with the Atlantis in Dubai

Alice Wanjiru does not cut the figure of an entrepreneur. She looks like a woman who has just finished college and is trying to decide what to do with her life. But then looks can be deceiving. Wanjiru is the Managing Director of Afro Sayari, a theme park sitting on a 64-acre land along the Eastern bypass.

“I had always wanted to run a big business or firm since childhood, it was one of my biggest dreams,” says Wanjiru.

Fulfil dream

Brought up in a middle-class family setting, Wanjiru, who is the last born in a family of five, did everything to fulfil her dream.

“I have always been inclined towards business matters and after I completed my high school at Gitugi Girls, I enrolled at St Paul’s University to pursue a degree in Finance and Economics from where I later graduated in 2013,” she says.

Her father, James Mubia, groomed her for the position of director in their family company, Afro Sayari.

“The theme park is going to be a one-of-a-kind park in Eastern Africa. Our competition, upon completion will be the Atlantis park in Dubai,” Alice explains.

Afro Sayari was borne out of the need to create a recreational spot with a difference and was coined to showcase Africa as part of the planet. “We want to provide an area where people can come and rest, integrate with nature and have a great time as well as enjoy great food,” says Wanjiru, who is in her mid-20s.

The first phase of the theme park, with a hotel, swimming pool and a spot for hosting weddings is complete. They are now in the process of building the second and third phase, which will include a music theatre and manyatta-styled bandas.

“My dad purchased this land about 30 years ago. Back then, it was desolate and of no value. We used to live in Embakasi and so, this place was of no significance at all,” she recalls.

As we walk around, the eco-friendly park, the corporate Management Master’s student at KCA University tells us that on good day, they rake in Sh100,000 and on bad day, Sh10,000.

“Every business has its fair share of challenges. At the beginning our biggest challenge was coming up with a name for the idea we had. We brainstormed for endless days about the logo and planning before we finally took off in 2012,”she says.

Business savvy

Afro Sayari started its operations last year in August and among the hurdles they came across was penetrating the market.

“Any new business has to establish its niche in order to move forward but, with time, we have made our mark,” she says.

They have an upper hand, as they are right next to the bypass. “Who would have thought this arid area would one day become what it is now?” she sighs. Seeing that Afro Sayari is a family business, Wanjiru says the company has brought the family even closer. “When I am not around, my siblings come in and help, even though I am the more business savvy one. We are a more united front thanks to Afro Sayari,” she says.

Afro Sayari currently has 37 employees and estimate that by the time the project is done, they will have created 1,500 job opportunities. “We have not yet finished the remaining four phases of the marine park, five- star hotel, wildlife park and shopping mall. We still have some mileage to cover, but in four years, we shall be done. Once it is complete, the business will be a little over a billion shillings worth,” she says.