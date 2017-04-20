Why Honda Fit fits perfectly…

Ever met a perfectly nice person but a complete bore? Not by any fault of their own, but rather owing to our insatiable hunger for excitement. We move the bar far too often. As kids, we wanted to have the latest and coolest toy. The demand drives the toy industry.

In much the same way, our whimsical desires as adults drive automakers to outdo each other in innovation. Theoretically it is a very good thing, and continually offers safer cars that are kinder to the environment and so on and so forth. But it has made a simple process, such as buying a car, extremely complicated. There are so many options and then subsequent options.

Luckily, there’s a simple solution, the Honda Fit, aka the Honda Jazz. The Fit is a B segment car, like the Nissan Note I wrote about a fortnight ago. It doesn’t pay any attention to aesthetics. Instead efforts are focused on making it as good as it can be. With over 5 million units sold worldwide since 2001, the Fit has proven itself globally as a strong contender.

Aesthetics and design

You’ll want to look out for a 2010 model. These are the latest imports from Japan and fall into the second-generation production run. Longer and wider than its predecessor, the lines are now crisp and angular. The roofline slopes steeply to add a pinch of spice to the very bland MPV design language. Aesthetically, it’s the same loveable Fit after some ironing out but the increased proportions are better appreciated from within.

While it feels slightly improved from the previous generation, the dashboard is still a bit too reserved. You get the feeling that while it comes well equipped to match the competition, no effort was spent to surpass the low bar. The trimmings have less plastic, but in a hard wearing, farm machinery sort of way. Better yes, but not as good as they could be.

The fuel tank is placed under the front seats, freeing up even more luggage room in the boot, for a class beating 399 litres. This is the real reason you buy the Fit, because you can actually fit lots of things into the seemingly small car.

As with all mini MPVs, you can fold all the back seats to turn it into a small van. Honda has gone even further, fitting it with a parcel shelf, allowing you to adjust the boot space to your exact requirements. Rear seat cushions also fold up, revealing the lowest section of the floor to the top of the ceiling, allowing you to stash tall objects. The practicality is further cemented by the twin glove boxes and generous door bins.

Ride & Handling

The 99-horsepower, 1.3-litre four-cylinder is a noisy, rev-happy engine that feels appropriate for a sporty little car. But you’ll have to keep the pedal on the floor to avoid awkward overtaking situations. It feels anaemic despite its sporty pretensions. The 5-speed automatic could be more enthusiastic, but bearing in mind it was aimed at the soon to retire empty nesters, I would say its bang on. Not too bad nor too exciting.

It is not the most comfortable though, and produces jarring hits on potholes and rough sections. At highway speeds, it feels unsettled and speeding buses remind you that its a really small car.

Off the highway, it handles city driving well thanks to its fantastic manoeuverability. Throw it into a corner, and it stays planted, thanks to the superb Stability Control System, almost taunting to be thrown into the next corner even harder. Great visibility all round makes it quite easy to park and light steering makes weaving through city traffic pretty effortless.

The Honda Fit is a staid reminder that we don’t actually need a tyre-shredding monster. If anything, it’s a prudent example of practicality and common sense. It is a car you recommend to anyone who wants a reliable and efficient way to get around. It comes well equipped with air conditioning, power windows, electric mirrors and Bluetooth as standard. It is as close to hassle free mobility as you’re going to get in a competitively priced package. No exuberant glossy words can be used to describe its aesthetics or driving dynamics, but that would be missing the point of the Fit. It’s a perfect fit if you want to drive like a normal person. That’s it!