Marriott group opens first hotel in Kenya

Marriott International has opened its first hotel in Nairobi, a Four Points Hotel by Sheraton in Hurlingham.

Owned by Kamcan Properties Limited, the hotel is strategically located in the upmarket suburb, close to the city centre and within easy access from the surrounding suburbs of Karen, Westlands, Kilimani and the city centre as well as from Jomo Kenyatta International and Wilson airports.

“Four Points by Sheraton Nairobi, Hurlingham is a significant addition top our fast growing portfolio in the region, offering a perfect blend of stylish comfort and genuine service at the honest value,’’ says Alex Kyriakidis, president and managing director, Middle East and Africa, Marriot International in a press release.

He says the hotel is yet another example of Marriot’s conversion-friendly strategy of turning hotels successfully within a short period of time to delivering value to partners and create memorable experiences for guests in exciting new destinations.

Designed for the modern traveller with an emphasis on approachable design and stylish comfort, the new hotel features 96 spacious and modern rooms as well as food and beverage options including an all-day dining restaurant.

“A rooftop restaurant with spectacular city views and a bar and lounge where guests can experience the brand’s signature Best Brews programme featuring an array of local beers is the ideal spot to watch sports matches and unwind with friends and colleagues,” Kyriakidis said.

Other hotel facilities include a fitness centre, a rooftop pool and 8, 500 square feet of flexible meeting spaces. The hotel provides all of the brand’s defining elements including the signature Four Points bed, fast and free Wi-Fi and an energising breakfast with fresh coffee that helps guests start and end the day right.

“We expect to attract travellers familiar with this popular global brand and everything it has to offer,” said Vivek Mathur, General Manager Four Points by Sheraton Nairobi.

Marriott International is also currently developing a 365 room JW Marriott in Nairobi — Sheraton Nairobi Airport — slated to open in 2020. Also underway are Sheraton Dar es Salam and Four Points by Sheraton Arusha.