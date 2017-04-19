So Kamau my butcher man, comes to pick me up like every good husband should. His ‘driver’ helps us get my mbegegas (luggage) from MU’s to the gate. He makes sure each and every bag is well packaged on our ride home.

He ignites his engine as we both hop on the machine (not sure whether its German or China) but they call it kipikipi here. When I told nemies of progress how much of a gentleman this man is, they laughed it off.

But guess who’s laughing last? Like the perfect gentleman he is, he allows me to hop in first as I get sandwiched between the ‘driver’ and the master. But hi-thuruu, when you have your own house to go to who cares what you’re riding on. But my friend, these enemies of progress follow you even in happiness. Before we even get to ‘our’ house, I get a message.

“Wewe mjinga,m@$#ya huyo mwanaume ana wake, acha kuharibu familia ya watu wewe.” The message read and if you’re keen enough you’ll notice that I’ve censored some words. I immediately confronted my husband about it. He either didn’t hear what I was saying because of the wind (we were still on the kipikipi) or he was pretending. Come what may he has to address this allegation, meanwhile enemies of progress can go to hell.