The joys and pains of being a perfect woman

Being a working woman is awesome and at the same time terrible. You are delighted to make all the difference in your little world and still look forward to that moment you can steal some shut-eye. You are happy to get to wear suits, heels and make-up, get your hair done and look your best, yet can’t wait to get home, strip it all off and jump into a dera. You leave home early, drop your children off to school and rush through traffic eager to get to work early…then can’t stand sitting at the office a minute past end of business time.

With the children…

Being a mother is the most beautiful thing yet the most exhausting! You have to explain to your children why you have to go to the bathroom, why you have to go to work, why the sun doesn’t shine together with the moon and why God is too shy to show himself. You have to check your children health all the time, check their poop, and check if they poop. Tabulate how they play, play with them and know something is wrong when they get weary. You have to know they feel hot even before you reach for a thermometer and hug and tell them everything is fine, even when its not and you need that hug yourself.

In your house

Being a wife is an all-time honourable title to hold. It comes with its perks and has its downsides too. While you take all the time to prepare your husband and yourself for work, you still look like the lazy one when you plead for five more minutes to get that eye shadow on and spray your hair. You ensure you get all the groceries in, all the spices and salt intact…. teach your domestic manager (DM) to help you man your kitchen, then DM becomes the boss and lends out salt and match sticks to neighbours!

But being a woman is an amazing thing. We go through it all and come out strong, with a smile!