Some secrets are better not kept

Anything that takes your child off centre stage may help him open up. If he’s not ready to talk, let him know you’re always available later, and then let it go for now…

“Do not to speak to strangers or “don’t accept anything from a stranger,” were phrases all too common when we were growing up.This our parents did with the purest of intentions,maybe to ensure we didn’t get kidnapped or fall into any danger. Well over the years it worked. Kids would innocently tell the strangers what mummy had said. Currently, due to rampant cases of sexual abuse being reported, the responsibility on the parent or guardianto keep the child safe has increased.

Some psychologists are of the opinion that an open policy between the parents and the children could be the saving grace from sexual exploitation. Teaching your child how not to keep secrets might keep them from being taken advantage of sexually. The idea of someone molesting your child is horrifying to any parent. The pain, terror and shock that they may experience at such a young age are frightening to fathom. Feelings of guilt, helplessness and shame, combined with a fear of how those closest to them will react and of the perpetrator’s threats are the most common reasons why children, and often adults aware of the abuse, do not report the abuse and seek help. In most cases, if the abuse is reported, it is often months or years afterwards, especially if the abuser is a person close to a child.

Some parents have come up with the ‘underwear rule’, something they call a safe way to prevent sexual abuse without using scary words or mentioning sex. For instance parents will tell their children that private parts are private. Always remember your body belongs to you and no means no. Talk about secrets that upset you and speak up.

Avoid secrets

Ken Ouko, a psychologist, agrees that teaching your child not to keep some secrets would help prevent and deal with child abuse. “We are living in wicked days and the flow of information is faster than we are able to absorb it, neither can we control it. Our children are sometimes ahead of us on some issues since they’re more exposed to the internet. Any precautionary measure we can take to protect them should be taken, including sharing what they have been warned about, especially by strangers, who insist on keeping secrets,” he says.

Ouko explains that teaching children from an early age how to keep away from predators helps them have confidence in both parents and self. “Parents should create a loving and supportive environment whereby they share freely their daily experiences for proper guidance.”

Empower children

He encourages parents to empower their children to help protect them. Saying that disclosing such information is vital and priority to a responsible adult.

Ouko recommends individual families to make their own body safety rules and teach their children about them at a relatively early age. Body safety rules, something a number of parents consider to help their children speak up when the need arises. “It could be the undergarment rule, that says that nobody should touch your underwear. Depending on your preference, you could stick it on the fridge or let the children memorise it, as long as the message is effectively delivered,” he says.

Social media and the internet have become an easy platform for children to access. Chances are they will come across information that could be misused. It would be wiser for the parents to have ‘the talk’ with their children before they are corrupted by third parties.

Cookie jar

Ouko recommends that the topic on sexuality and private parts be left open for discussion between families.”If you are uncomfortable as a parent using actual body part terms, then coin names such as cookie jar or anything that may be convincing to your young one,” he says. He explains that sexually naïve children are more prone to victimisation and readily fall into the offender’s trap of secrecy.