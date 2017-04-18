Muhoroni farmers ditch cane for passion fruit

Photo: Mzee Erastus Agalo of Mnara village, Muhoroni constituency prepares to take passion fruits to the market.

The fruit only takes six to eight months to mature, unlike sugarcane, which takes up to two years

Baraka Karama

Sugarcane farmers within the Nyando sugar belt have now resorted to yellow passion fruit farming due to the problems facing the sugar sector.

Sugar millers, such as Miwani, which shut down and Muhoroni which is under receivership, have made it difficult for cane farmers in the area to earn a living. And as the government struggles to find a lasting solution, a majority of the cane farmers have now opted to seek better ways of survival.

One such famer is 73-year-old Mzee Erastus Agalo, a native of Mnara village, Muhoroni constituency in Kisumu county. For decades, Mzee Agalo was supplying cane to Chemelil, Muhoroni and Kibos sugar factories. But when the sector encountered problems occasioned by mismanagement, Agalo sought alternatives.

“Lack of payment made me and other farmers to change our minds and look for better ways and means to survive,” he says.

Mzee Agalo has now transformed his six acres of sugar cane farm to grow the yellow passion fruit. And over the past six years, Agalo admits that he has reaped good profits. “I decided to change because many times I could not get market for my cane. Even the little cane I took to the factory, I would go for many months without being paid,” he regrets. Agalo is among several farmers within the region who were introduced to yellow passion fruit farming by Community Action for Rural Development, a non-governmental organisation that trains farmers within western Kenya.

“This organisation understood the challenges we were facing and as a result decided to train us on the new farming methods,” says Agalo.

He is able to sell at least five to ten kilogrammes of yellow passion fruit a day at Sh300 each. “I am able to at least get something. Even though the profit is not as big as when growing sugarcane, but the good part of it is that you can’t miss earning some money,” Agalo says.

Apart from supplying passion fruits to various companies such as Homa Lime, Agalo also sells the fruit locally to fellow villagers. He says, “People come here to buy the yellow passion fruit to make juice while some enjoying eating the fruit”.

Water challenges

But despite making profits, Mzee Agalo admits that yellow passion fruit farming also has its fare share of challenges. “For instance, I am forced to pump water daily when there are no rains. As a result, I use electricity unlike in cane farming where I didn’t have to use a lot of water,” he says.

Agalo says the passion fruit only takes six to eight months to mature, unlike sugarcane, which takes a longer time. “At least I am guaranteed of making money after every six months. Even if I don’t get a major customer, I can still go around various markets and display them and people will still buy,” Agalo says. He says that unlike sugarcane farming, the yellow passion fruit farming does not require a huge piece of land. “You can even grow it behind your house and still you will get something. So if you have a huge piece of land then you stand a chance of making more money,” he says.

According to the technical director for USAid Kaves, James Arim, several cane farmers from the region have already been trained to grow yellow passion fruit.

“In the last three years, we have put up more than 1,000 acres under yellow passion fruit production. We are also connecting farmers with markets,” Arim said.

Kisumu, Kakamega, Siaya and Vihiga counties are the areas where farmers have already been trained to grow yellow passion fruit.