Icipe launches facility to make fruit fly protein baits

Photo: Dr Sunday Ekesi, Interim director of research and partnership at Icipe, displays the fruit fly protein bait, during the opening of the processing plant.

International Centre of Insect Physiology and Ecology (icipe) has launched a facility to commercially produce Fruitfly Mania, a fruitfly protein bait as a way of addressing the fruit fly challenge in Africa.

The facility has been constructed through a public-private-sector partnership between Icipe and Kenya Biologics Ltd, on the latter’s premises in Makuyu, Murang’a county. It has a production capacity of 2,000 litres per day. “Currently, there is high demand for protein food baits in Kenya, but there is no local producer of the products.

This means that protein baits have to be imported and retailed at exorbitant prices, which makes them unaffordable to smallholder growers,” says Dr Sunday Ekesi, Interim Director of Research and Partnerships and Head, African Fruit Fly Programme at Icipe.

The bait will retail at 70 per cent less the cost of other commercially available products. An additional 400,000 mango growers will benefit from Fruitfly Mania, once the product is registered across East Africa.

Icipe Director General and Chief Executive Officer, Dr Segenet Kelemu, said the centre’s aim is to reduce yield losses and the huge expenditure incurred by growers purchasing synthetic pesticides. It will also contribute towards reducing the health and environmental risks associated with the use and misuse of such chemicals.

“We firmly believe that the product alongside the centre’s other fruity fly integrated pest management packages, presents strong possibilities for achieving these goals. This outcome will improve the health of people, animals and the environment, and also increase the global competitiveness of fruits from Africa,” she said.

Fruit flies are devastating pests of fruits and vegetables, which are estimated to cause losses amounting to millions of dollars through direct damage to produce, and indirectly due to loss of market opportunities, as the presence of these pests leads to the rejection of horticultural products from Africa in export markets.