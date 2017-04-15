Staycation, anyone?

“The sun at home warms better than the sun elsewhere.” I found this statement to ring truer than ever when, this past weekend, I checked in to the Royal Orchid Azure in Westlands for a much-needed getaway. When we think of vacations, we often don’t picture taking a quick drive within our home city and checking in for the night.

However, on arrival, I was struck by how serene and inviting the ambience was, not to mention the friendly staff who were quick to help with my bags, and I forgot I was not in some far away destination. This was refreshing, as I had gotten a bit discouraged because when I booked a room online, they took almost half an hour to get that settled.

I must admit, I was apprehensive about the hotel’s location in the middle of the city, but the noise-cancelling windows do not allow for any disturbance. I was stunned to discover that there had been heavy rains and thunder storms the night I was there, none of which I even heard.

My room had an in-room dining menu, which I dove into soon after checking in. I ordered an Indian curry and some rice, and I must say I was impressed that it took about 10 minutes for my order to arrive, piping hot. Also, the portions were notably quite large. It was a tasty meal, and I was almost rolling back to bed after eating, when I remembered I wasn’t there for long. So I rested a bit and opted to check out the place.

There is an in-house gym, which was conveniently located just two doors down from my room, and I made sure to take full advantage. I also took a walk around, admiring the sparkly set-up everywhere. It was disappointing that there is no large open area outside, and the available pool area is not sheltered from the view of passers-by on the adjacent street. If the dinner was anything to write home about, the breakfast buffet the next morning was much better; more varied, complete with fresh fruit, Indian cuisine, vegetarian options and a classic English breakfast selection.

All in all, I loved how culturally rich my trip “down the road” turned out to be, and, I was back home and ready for the week in under an hour too! Staycation, anyone? I think yes!