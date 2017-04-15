Genge in France

Chef Dennis Mwangi is fondly known by his colleagues as Chef Dennis Mgenge. This stems from his love of Kenyan music, with the titular genre being his favourite. One might also infer from the name that he loves to cook and eat Kenyan cuisine. We learn this as he prepares a French starter, Avocado Asparagus, at his workstation in Tatu Restaurant at the Norfolk.

Chef Mgenge, however, only has one dish he loves to partake; chapati. He can have chapatis anywhere, any time, with anything. All this he explains as we poach an egg in a pan of simmering vinegar water, ready to start preparing our dish. Poaching, that of an egg, not the unethical elephant annihilating one, turns out to be a seemingly easy affair. All one needs to do is stir the simmering water, then put the cracked egg into the whirlpool. It is magic, I think, as I watch the egg white wrap itself around the yolk. In three minutes, the egg is ready. The chef scoops it from the water and puts it on some kitchen towels to dry and cool.

Next, he dusts the poached egg with flour so he can deep-fry it. He blanches the asparagus and tells us that the cooking is done. For those of us without a decade-long culinary portfolio running the gamut from Muthaiga Golf Club to Nairobi Safari Club like Chef Mgenge, blanching is the quick cooking of vegetables using seasoned boiling water.

For this meal, the chef put the asparagus in boiling salted water for three minutes, then removed them and tossed them in ice water to stop the cooking process. He artfully spreads the avocado mousse onto the plate, precisely arranges the asparagus and poached egg, then tops the dish off with pesto and brioche bread crumbs, and presents the dish to us. Upon spearing the egg, the yolk runs over the asparagus and mousse.

I quickly fork the asparagus, dab on some mousse and breadcrumbs, and mouth it. The avocado and egg add some much needed creamy richness to the bland asparagus. My cameraman and I exclaim our delight to the chef, who immediately lights up at our compliments.

We promise to try cooking the dish, but we will both be pleasantly surprised if we get past the egg poaching.