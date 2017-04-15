Car smells explained

Car air fresheners, while cloaking occupants in pleasant aromas, can mask car smells that could be the first symptom of imminent car trouble. In this regard, your nose becomes an important diagnostic tool that could save you money down the road. Here are a few tips on your path to becoming a master car sniffer.

Musty mildew

If you get a blast of musty odour that smells like a men’s locker room or a pair of dirty socks when you turn on the air conditioner, it means mould and mildew is growing on the surface of the A/C evaporator inside the HVAC system. The evaporator is very difficult to get to, so there is no easy way to clean or replace it.

Sweet and pleasant

Engine coolant has a sweet smell when heated and is a sign of coolant dripping onto hot engine components. It will be noticeable after the engine has run for a while and come up to operating temperature. If you see any steam coming out from under the hood, stop and shut the engine off.

New car smell

Everybody loves the new car smell, but we really shouldn’t. It’s a unique blend of the plastics, fabrics and chemicals that go into car assembly. New cars have been known to cause irritation and sometimes disorientation and headaches. Since it can take up to six months, leave your windows open as often as possible.

Rotten eggs

Remember chemistry class, the rotten egg smell distinctive of sulphur? Petrol contains a small amount of sulphur. When you first start your car, you may notice a sulphuric smell. It’s produced by the catalytic converter as it converts the sulphur into hydrogen sulphide. Since petrol blends vary by brand, try switching stations and see if that helps.

Burnt toast

This usually means the engine has an oil leak, and oil is dripping onto a hot exhaust manifold or exhaust pipe. A small leak is nothing to worry about, but you should check the engine oil dipstick to make sure the oil level is not getting too low. The fix is to replace the leaky gasket or seal that is allowing oil to leak out of the engine.