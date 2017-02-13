Online peace campaign launched in schools

Photo: Binti Chembea of Matuga Girls High School, Kwale, displays an award her school won in a peace promotion initiative organised by National Cohesion and Integration Commission. PHOTO: CHARLES MATHAI

A campaign to foster peaceful co-existence in the lead-up to the August poll has been launched in secondary schools.

The programme launch coincided with the World Safer Internet Day marked last Tuesday and is earmarked to see schools engage more with the students in spreading positive messages online. It is spearheaded by the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) in association with Google Kenya and Twaweza Communications.

During the event held in Nairobi, the three partners agreed to foster proper practice with the youth in mind to ensure online safety. Web Rangers from Arya Girls High School, Eastleigh High School (Nairobi) and Matuga Girls School from Kwale county were in attendance. The three schools were tasked with spreading and fostering togetherness in their small communities.

This year has seen a rise in political temperatures and, according to NCIC, it would be prudent to incorporate the input of the younger folk who form a large population of internet users. With social media being the new frontier of abusive messages, NCIC has warned that it would not sit back and watch the country crumble.

Speaking during the convention dubbed Amani Hangout Bridges, NCIC Commissioner in-charge of Youth Interests Belinda Ochiel said the organisation is in the process of laying out strategies to deal with potential threats. “As the watchdog with a clear mandate to rein in hate speech and other forms of ills, we are particularly keen on the posts on various platforms online, which are a threat to our national fabric,” she said.

According to Ministry of Information Communication and Technology director of Administration, Henry Mugasia, the government is encouraging accessibility of Internet across the country while also checking on content.

Google head of government relations Michael Murungi called for responsible usage of the internet to promote overall safety. “Our priority is to create a positive experience for our users, including young people. Historically, elections bring about anxiety and therefore it was inevitable the partnership with NCIC to stem the heat,” he said.