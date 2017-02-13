Schools introduce secret ‘levies’ as food prices rise

Photo: The main entrance to Butere Girls High School, Kakamega county. PHOTO: DOUGLAS DINDI

As secondary school head teachers open talks with the government on how to address the effects of sky- rocketing food prices

Noven Owiti and Douglas Dindi

Public secondary school heads are in talks with the government on how to address the effects of rising food prices amid credible reports that some schools have introduced secret levies to stem the drought crises and other needs.

The Kenya Secondary School Heads Association (KESSHA) national vice chairman who is also Chavakali High School Principal, Indimuli Kahi, says there are discussions with the ministry of Education on how to address the matter.

Kahi said the rise in food prices calls for a review of fees guidelines for public secondary schools issued by the ministry to cater for feeding programmes. He said public schools are already bearing the brunt of inflation in food prices caused by the prolonged drought.

The Kessha boss said public schools are currently run on fixed fee guidelines from the Ministry of Education and hence the drastic increase in the cost of food items requires corresponding adjustments for efficient management of the institutions.

“Our team is in talks with ministry officials to find ways to adjust effects of the high cost of food that is now afflicting the schools. We will get a directive on how to handle the situation after the engagements are over,” said Kahi.

Meanwhile, public secondary schools in Kakamega county have opened deposit-taking bank accounts operated by parents associations to raise extra funds to re-finance budgets depressed by ceilings in the gazetted school fees guidelines.

A number of schools in the county have held parents meetings to rubber stamp the strategy to levy extra fees. In the meetings normally moderated in the absence of headteachers and members of the boards of management (BOM), parents are coerced to sanction levies and commit to timelines to pay up.

New bank accounts calledParents Welfare Association accounts, which are separate from other school accounts and operated by parents’ association officials, are receiving deposits from parents intended to finance unmitigated vote heads in the gazetted annual fees.

Welfare accounts

Items which do not attract government funding includespecial diet for national and extra county schools, teacher motivation, development fund, and salaries for teachers on BOM payroll.

Kakamega county director of Education Fred Kairu says he is unaware of arbitrary levies in schools. “I’m not aware of a school asking beyond the recommended fees of Sh53,000. Principals know they must get clearance from the Cabinet Secretary to charge more. So far, no school in the county has got an approval,” he said.

Kairu said his office will investigate to establish school management that obstructs the fees guidelines and those which opened secret bank accounts that cannot be subjected to government audit.

Kairu said parents associations have no powers to charge money for special diets, teacher motivation vote, development fund, and salaries for teachers on BOM payroll without the ministry’s approval. “There is a shortage of teachers because some schools have over-enrolled teachers,” he said.

Butere ACK Bishop Timothy Wambunya, who is BOM chairman of Butere Girls High, an institution which has asked parents for additional Sh22,700 payable through the Parents Welfare bank account, says the ministry’s recommended fees was unrealistic, adding that parents have agreed to pay the amount and those uncomfortable should transfer their children elsewhere.

Kakamega county KESSHA chairman Godfrey Owori last week painted a gloom picture of the situation in schools. He told education stakeholders at a forum to crown winners of last year’s KCSE and KCPE exams in the county to forget about an improved index under the prevailing budgetary constraints.

He said without parents support and lack of government funding for the ICT integration and technical subjects, schools were contemplating abandoning educational tours, sports and retrenching support staff. “Under these circumstances, how do you prepare candidates for the exams?” he posed.