Google launches online campaign to promote peace

To mark this year’s Safer Internet Day (SID), Google together with the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC), Ministry of Education and Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development and Twaweza Communications has launched Web Games – an international competition that will galvanise a cohort of internet safety advocates to inspire Kenyans to be more considerate online during this election year.

The advocates will be youth drawn from two Google-supported initiatives: Webrangers Kenya – a youth online safety campaign started in 2015 that has reached tens of thousands of high school students spread over 26 counties of Kenya, and Amani Hangout Bridges – an initiative supporting the Amani Clubs established in various schools to promote peace. While previous years SID focused on cyber-bullying and social networking, this year’s theme is Be the Change: Unite for a Better Internet.

“Our priority is to create a positive experience for our users, including young people. Our work in this area includes digital literacy and building an informed generation of digital citizens through our programmes,” said Michael Murungi, Google Public Policy and Government Relations Manager for East Africa.