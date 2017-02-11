Photo: Angelic voice.

Tell us about yourself?

I am Angel Murugi or Angelie, and I am a gospel musician. I’m 11 years old and a born again Christian serving at the Purpose Kids Choir at the Purpose Center. My pastor is Rev Julian Kyula. I go to St Peter Catholic School in Nakuru and I am now in Class Six.

When did you get into music?

I recorded my first songs Mtakatifu and Every Day I will Dance for You in 2013, and so far I have an album known as Never Give Up. Music will always be my number one career, though I would like to complement it with fashion and design.

What inspires your music?

I draw a lot of inspiration from my mum, who is also a worshipper, and also from singer Evelyn Wanjiru. In the past, my mum wrote songs for me, but lately I am doing it myself. The first song of mine that I wrote is known as Never Give Up, which is the title of my album.

How do you balance music and school?

My parents keep me grounded. They remind me that it is a blessing to be a singer, hence there’s no room for boasting. My dad is very strict when it comes to schooling.

Before anything else, he must ensure that homework is done. Also, I am required to get good grades in school, that is how I get him to teach me how to play the keyboard and to pay for my studio time.

Apart from singing, what else are you good at? I am a good vocalist, a great dancer, skater, swimmer, and also a very social and confident girl.