Photo: Rapper Prezzo and lover Michelle publicly air dirty laundry.

Prezzo has indeed maintained his title as the king of bling, and also the drama king, as he seems to be courting controversy everywhere he goes. This week, the drama was between him and his on-and-off girlfriend actress Michelle Yola.

The fiasco played out on Instagram, with the couple seeming to air their dirty laundry in public. Michelle shared a post without mentioning names, that called on readers to imagine a man who is not “endowed” enough, yet goes around cheating and embarrassing his lady, showing what she settled for.

Seeing that his reputation was on the line, Prezzo put up his own post writing: “Oh yeah, it was so ‘small’ that she had my name “Ngechu” tatted on her… it really must be small.”

President Uhuru joins the ‘dab’ movement

Top on the social media photo trend polls this week was a photo of President Uhuru Kenyatta doing the dab move while dancing with members of popular dance group FBI.

The president is often labeled cool, thanks to making an effort to connect with the youth through social media and social trends.

His latest move attracted praise and criticism in equal measure, with the hashtag #DabOfShame trending on Twitter, for those who felt that it was just but a showbiz stunt.

Wanyama can’t shake off the spaghetti

In 2012, Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama, tweeted about his love for spaghetti. Well, it seems he is yet to live that down.

Last year when he got signed to Premier League team Tottenham Hotspurs, the club tweeted a picture of Wanyama and his spaghetti.

This week, they took it to another level and tweeted a picture of Wanyama, who seemed to be running while on training, and spaghetti was yet again dragged here. Above are the tweets.

Trending video

This week, nominated senator Paul Njoroge stunned many when he fired in the air, after a confrontation with a group of youths and Vivo Energy Managing Director Polycarp Igathe. The matter was taken over by the authorities, and the politician was taken to court.

As Kenyans were reacting in shock to the incident, popular comedian Chipukeezy posted a video on social media where he tried to do an imitation of the dramatic occurrence, dubbing it the #SenatorNjorogeChallenge. Chipukeezy said the reason for doing this was to mock politicians who abuse their office, and disrespect the people they serve.