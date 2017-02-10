The Alma: Cytonn unveils 450 apartments project

Photo: Construction underway.

Cytonn Investment Management Limited has unveiled one of Kiambu county’s largest residential development, now 20 per cent complete and 60 per cent booked.

The Alma is located on Limuru Road, about 100 metres from the junction of the Northern Bypass, and enjoys close proximity to major retail and commercial facilities such as Two Rivers Mall, Village Market and the Rosslyn Riviera Mall.

Close by are Gertrude’s and Aga-Khan hospitals and two international schools — Rosslyn and German academies. Expected to be complete by December 2018, the lifestyle development offers impeccable facilities that explains the good bookings.

Speaking during the opening of the Alma site office, Kiambu county Deputy Governor Gerald Githinji, said Cytonn is set to partner with Kiambu county government to train artisans in a bid to improve skills set to match current market needs.

“There is need to ensure that workers have high skill set in order to deliver the best quality of work, especially in the construction industry.

It is good that Cytonn is working to ensure quality in its real estate products since many developers compromise on quality, leading to collapse of buildings,” Githinji said. Cytonn CEO Edwin Dande said the project is aimed at middle-income homebuyers.

A one-bedroom unit goes for Sh7 million, two bedrooms going Sh8.5 million and three bedrooms Sh12.5 million. Each unit has parking provisions.

The 99 three-bedroom units covering 117 square metres will each have two parking bays while the 214 two bedroom units (87 square metres) will have one parking bay.

Each of the 95 one-bedroom units that take up 51 square metres of the 4.2 acres will also have one parking bay. “Real estate continues to be one of the best returning asset class in the country and this particular development, The Alma, targets a capital appreciation of over 22 per cent per annum during development period, which is estimated to be two and a half years,” said Dande.

Strategically located in the heart of the fast growing Ruaka town, Alma will have 450 modern apartments with a shopping centre, a lifestyle clubhouse for residents, high levels of security, a borehole that will ensure no water rationing, an elevated playground for children and ample parking.

“The project has had great returns for the investors who invested earlier having a return of over 50 per cent. The sales have been great, having sold more than 50 per cent of the project which is on schedule at over 15 per cent complete,” said Cytonn’s Chief Investment Officer, Elizabeth Nkukuu Nkukuu said a show house will be ready by mid this year.