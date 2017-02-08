The danger that is childhood obesity

Photo: Childhood obesity.

LUCY GITHUGO

Childhood obesity is one of the most serious public health challenges of the 21st century. Once a child is obese, it might be more difficult to lose the excess fat.

Overweight and obese children are likely to stay obese into adulthood and more likely to develop noncommunicable diseases such as diabetes and cardiovascular diseases at a younger age.

Sonye Dennis ,a nutritionist and dietetic consultant, notes that obesity develops from overeating too much fatty foods, lack of proper nutrition and the right foods in their diet and lack of daily physical activity.

“Modern lifestyles have given rise to more and more processed foods and ready-made meals. And with television and video games, children these days do not do a lot of exercise. Some hardly do any,” he notes.

In the recent past, computers and video games have boomed. Coupled with that is the explosion of cable-television channels, which offer children more viewing selections than ever before.

“The result is a generation of children who are turning to visual media for the stimulation that earlier generations derived from physical activities such as playing football, running and playing creative games.

Sonye warns that the risks of not looking after one’s children’s health far outweigh the inconveniences of taking full control of what they are feeding on.

“The child will most likely feel uncomfortable at school. Therefore, the condition can affect their performance and even cause them to have low self-esteem,” he adds.

Prevention is the most feasible option for curbing childhood obesity epidemic since current treatment practices are largely aimed at bringing the problem under control.

The goal in fighting childhood obesity is to achieve an energy balance, which can be maintained throughout the individual’s lifespan.

It is recommended that one should increase consumption of fruit and vegetables, as well as legumes, whole grains and nuts; limit energy intake from total fats and shift fat consumption away from saturated fats to unsaturated fats; limit the intake of sugars; and let children be physically active.