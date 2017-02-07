What’s love got to do with it…? Everything!

Twin brothers dating same woman, in row over who is father of child

Twin brothers, Ramon and Richard Miller, are the father and uncle to a five-year-old little girl. The problem is they don’t know which is which.

Or who is who. Ramon and Richard have been fighting in court for years over the paternity of the child. The identical twins from Missouri, US were dating the same woman up until she got pregnant and she couldn’t tell the father!

The woman in question, Holly Marie Adams, first named Ramon as the father, but later said it was Richard. The two, each wanting to be called the father, locked horns in a row that ended up being a bitter court battle.

At first, the court proposed that a paternity test be done on the child but it was ruled out after it emerged both brothers have over a 99.9 percent probability of being the daddy since they share the same DNA. Now, neither wants to pay child support.

Woman had 23 former husbands

How many spouses would you go past while in pursuit of finding the best? In her search for Mr Right, Linda Wolfe, 70, who first wed at 16, is now a grandmother with 23 ex-husbands, which sets the world record for the Most Married Woman!

Linda says her best lover was one Jack Gourley, whom she got married to (and divorced) three separate times in her huge cycle of husbands. Her last marriage was to Glynn Wolfe who died a year after the marriage aged 88.

‘Awkward’ union of conjoined twins married to two sisters

Chang and Eng Bunker were conjoined twins born in Siam (now Thailand). Their condition and place of birth created the term “Siamese Twins”.

Their livers were fused but independently complete. Although 19th century medicine did not have the means to do so, modern surgical techniques would have easily allowed them to be separated today.

The two became American Citizens and became respected members of the community, owning a plantation and slaves. On April 13, 1843, they married two sisters: Chang to Adelaide Yates and Eng to Sarah Anne Yates.

Because the husbands were conjoined, the wives had to live together in one house. Chang and his wife had ten children while Eng and his had twelve! In time, the wives squabbled and eventually two separate households were set up.

The twins would alternate spending three days at each home, in a relationship that has been described as the ‘most awkward union’. The twins died on the same day in 1874.

8’4’’ giant married woman who was 76 cm tall

They were literally worlds apart. Al Tomaini was an American widely acclaimed to be one of the tallest people to have lived. He is said to have had a height of 8 feet 4″inches.

He weighed 162 kilograms and wore size 27 shoes. Due to his body attributes, Al spent most of his life as a circus giant. Odd enough, he dated and eventually married his beloved wife, Jeanie Tomaini, a woman born without legs and was 76 cm tall!

Divorced 52 wives before settling down with first wife 50 years on

After 52 marriages, 72 year old Malaysian Kamarudin Mohamad tied the knot for the 53rd and last time in 2004 with Khadijah Udin, who also happened to be his first wife a very long time back.

Kamarudin had divorced Khadijah 50 years ago after living with her for only one year. He claimed his 52 marriages was necessitated by the fact that he could not find the ‘right woman’ to be with.

After tens of divorces, he ultimately decided to get back to where he started and wed 74-year-old Khadijah Udin. Out of the 52 women he married, his shortest marriage was for only 2 days!

Kamarudin had eight children from his wives and sixteen grandchildren. He passed away in 2007 after setting the record for being the most married man on the planet.

Seeking to swap genders

“I married my wife one year ago, and both of us want to swap our roles by means of gender reassignment surgery,” said a Chinese named Chen Li. Chen and his wife Jiang Ling, are now planning to have alternate transsexual operations, to make him a woman and his wife the man.

While it is not clear whether the titles of husband and wife will be changed after the operation, Chen said he is an introvert who enjoys his wife’s protection hence would ‘feel better as a wife’.

On he part, Jiang said she was fed up with her mother-in-law’s bullying and thinks being a man will deter her mother in law from bullying her…okay or him.

The gender swap idea came when, after another argument with his mom, Jiang lashed out at her husband and said, “If I were a man and you were a woman, I wouldn’t get bullied!” Chen immediately agreed with his wife and are now planning to being the gender reassignment journey.

Couple drinks each others blood

What keeps love going? While some claim its the affection that comes straight from the heart, there are those who believe it is the fluid that the heart pumps—blood.

Meet Aro Draven and Lia Benninghoff who have a very odd weekly activity; they drink each other’s blood! Benninghoff, 24, met Draven, 43, on a dating website and intimacy was ignited when the pair shared a pint of blood.

“When he explained that blood sharing would bring us closer together,” Benninghoff said, “Aro cut himself with a razor and offered me his blood.

Then I cut myself and he drank from me too. We have been doing that since.” The two claim they are vampires and have their blood drawn every two weeks so that they share a pint of love!