Luanda CDF hands over 200 classrooms

Photo: Some of the modern classrooms built using Luanda CDF. Photo: ENOCK AMUKHALE

Luanda constituency has completed construction of 200 modern classrooms in both secondary and primary schools to mitigate on a shortage of the facilities in public schools. Addressing parents and students while handing over the latest buildings in various schools, Luanda MP Chris Omulele said the construction of the classrooms was funded by the Luanda Constituency Development Fund (CDF) at Sh500,000 each.

Omulele said his leadership is committed to promoting education in Luanda by improving school infrastructures. He said days where school children used to carry cow dung to smear their classroom walls are over, adding that every child has a right to learn in good environment. “The good results posted by our schools in the last year examinations are attributed to good learning facilities and hard work done by our children and teachers,” said Omulele.

The modern classrooms have improved the image of schools in the constituency, attracting pupils from neighbouring constituencies of Emuhaya and Vihiga. “Our target is to construct over 250 classrooms in all public schools in the constituency. We shall continue supporting education to ensure our children excel in examinations,” said the MP.

Omulele decried the shortage of schools in his constituency given the high population of school-going children. He said the few available primary and secondary institutions are overcrowded, making learning difficult. He said teachers are facing a big problem to handle overcrowded classes.

Omulele said CDF will buy land to expand Ekamanji primary and newly established Mulwahi Secondary school which are facing land shortage for expansion.

said the CDF has budgeted for the two schools where classrooms will be constructed to accommodate more children.