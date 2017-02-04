Nganya king Demakufu

He suddenly shot to fame in 2016 and every mathree in town could not get enough of his music mixes. DJ Demakufu aka Martin Owaka reveals getting where he is today was an edgy trek.

When did you start spinning the decks?

I began deejaying in 2012. It was tough because I couldn’t land jobs soon after my training.

Tell us about it.

Life got so hard, I had to find other means of survival. My dad helped me secure a job at CocaCola Juices in Industrial Area, where I was earning Sh350 a day. After eight months, there was downsizing at the company and the axe left me in the cold again.

What did you do afterwards?

It was depressing, but luckily my dad stood by me, and offered to buy me deejaying equipment, in order for me to pursue my passion. It was a big sacrifice from him and I’m forever indebted. That is why I put in hard work and discipline.

What do you think made you popular?

The matatu industry has greatly impacted my career. It introduced me to my fans and here I am today. God has also been instrumental in my pursuit. I cannot forget my father’s overwhelming support.

You scooped the most played street/matatu DJ award last year at the Nganya Awards. Did you anticipate to be a household name in the matatu industry?

Honestly, those days when things were rocky, I didn’t visualise myself getting here. I was equally stunned when my name blew out. I felt like my effort had been acknowledged.

Has this fame changed your life?

In more ways than I expected. I moved out of my folks’ house and can finally support myself by doing what I love. It has also garnered for me respect in ways that I only dreamed of before.

Do you think matatu or street deejays are adequately appreciated in entertainment circles?

Truthfully, no. We are not respected as much as mainstream deejays. Even the media tends to favour them more yet you will find some nganya deejays are more popular and get tons of gigs.

Are you purely a matatu deejay?

I also do gigs around the country. I usually get calls from people requesting for my services.

What else do you do?

I am concentrating on building a strong brand in the showbiz industry this year, before I split my attention to other things. I have great plans. I want to mentor upcoming deejays and launch Demakufu Entertainment academy. My desire is to nurture talent and help street deejays gain respect.