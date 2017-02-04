Edward Ochieng, Director, Verod Enterprises

Photo: Wedding preparation.

Tell us about Verod Enterprises It’s an events company that provides tents and does décor and catering for weddings and corporate events.

What came first for you?

We started by providing tents for weddings in 2011. Due to the trust we had built with our clients, some would approach us to source for caterers and décor service providers for them.

To meet our clients’ needs, we would outsource the same, but in 2013, we decided to venture into catering and décor to fill the gap.

How is it juggling all the three?

I find it easier when we provide all the three services. With proper coordination, it saves time for us and it’s also more convenient for our clients.

It gives a client an easy time, since it’s much easier to follow up with one service provider as opposed to many different ones. We have a capable team of six members of staff, with specialists in every area. When handling big events, we outsource for more.

What’s the most important thing in choosing a wedding service provider?

A wedding is a process, and not a one-day affair. I encourage couples to first plan and come up with exactly what they want. They should then look at different quotations and settle for a service provider they feel can deliver what they want the best way possible.

What are some of the key aspects that keep clients coming back to you?

Building a trust relationship with my clients is key. I ensure that I deliver quality services to them in time. When a client is happy, they are likely to come back and also give referrals.