Photo: Sheesha café chill-out.

Traditionally associated with Middle Eastern culture, sheesha, also called shisha, has become gradually popular locally in recent years, with cafés and lounges cropping up in towns around the country.

Sheesha is flavoured tobacco taken using a water pipe, also known as bong or hookah. Common flavourings used to produce the fruit syrup include citrus, plum and others.

Some people do not like to frequent pubs and nightclubs, and sheesha cafés become an alternative. For others, these form a post-club chill out place.

I took a journey to discover what they are like, and found the Pied Piper Restaurant and Sheesha Lounge at The Concord Hotel in Parklands, specifically dedicated to hookah fans.

They have a wide array on the menu of water, juice, milk or vodka-infused ones. The flavours to sample from were peach, guava, passion, kiwi, grape, mint, paan, cherry, vanilla, mint, bubble gum, blueberry, mango, orange, apple and watermelon among others.

Coals used are regular, and there is a choice of coconut coal. The pipes vary; there are regular pipes, disposable pipes for those who wish not to share, and iced pipes where ice cubes are placed in the pipe.

The service is great, they are alert to change the coal when it burns out, and replace the flavour when it is finished, as is recommended.