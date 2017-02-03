Towards smart living: Nairobians now join the cycling highway

Photo: Growing cycling community.

Last year, I discovered a simple but powerful global programme initiated by the Swedish Institute. In Kenya, it was done in collaboration with a local partner, Green Teams Initiative.

The Smart Living Challenge revolves around finding solutions for a sustainable urban lifestyle. It recognises that more than half the world’s population now lives in urban areas and in 2030, three in five people will be city residents.

Africa is the least urbanised part of the world, but also the fastest urbanising at a rate of 3.5 per cent per annum. One in six people in sub-Saharan Africa lives in a slum—a grim picture of an unsustainable situation, if we don’t plan our cities.

The Smart Living Challenge has three sub-themes: ‘Move’ for smarter transportation ideas, ‘Live’ for smarter homes, and ‘Eat’ for smarter food choices.

As a participant, you choose your challenge for the next seven days. Last year, 20 participants from Kenya and Sweden committed to live, move and eat sustainably for seven days in their respective daily lives.

The aim was to encourage the development of urban lifestyles and improving quality of life. This is the individual contribution to reducing carbon footprint and mitigating climate change.

The participants included Greg Tendwa, a DJ and arts manager, John Mulingwa Garang, a radio host and activist, Rakesh Young of Baiskeli Adventures, Michael Muli, environmental engineer, Wendy Kirorei, a photographer and Rachel Mariko, brand manager at East African Breweries Ltd.

These Nairobians were grappling with questions of priorities and how these shape our lifestyles; how we care for and love people and our environment; how great memories of urban experiences are created as well as social justice. How do these global concepts dovetail with the way we live, move and eat?

Each had seven days to create an alternative lifestyle, addressing habits such as driving too much, eating out excessively and uneconomical movement patterns.

One participant took up parking the car farther than usual and walking the rest of the distance; one moved out of a house that did not allow in natural light, pushing electricity bill through the roof; another planted trees; the other rediscovered his neighbourhood fruit vendor and one resorted to carrying packed lunch to work.

There’s still the mentality that cheaper, more local and environmentally-friendly sustainable choices reflect poverty or lack of ambition.

In Nairobi, for instance, there is the mad rush to drive fuel guzzlers that seem to be the tacit markers of success. But how many of us are tired, stressed out, angry, sick and living beyond our means?

Urban living can be a stressful, wasteful affair and every opportunity to rethink how we use our resources should be welcomed. That is why the #ShortsonWheels initiative by Goethe-Institut in Nairobi couldn’t have come at a better time.

Last Sunday, more than 100 Nairobi residents, some habitual cyclists and beginners cycled from the CBD to Kilimani (Pawa 254, then Lavington (The Elephant) and finally to Westlands (The Alchemist). The cycling logistics and bike hiring was handled by Baiskeli Adventures.

In the spirit of creating great memories and a community of culturally engaged cyclists, they watched short films at each stop. The local films, screened as part of the Nairobi Film Festival, though usually celebrated abroad, are hardly available to Kenyans because they circulate outside the commercial film industry loop.

They included Yellow Fever by Ng’endo Mukii, The Terrace by Laura Horelli and Flight Path by Willie Owusu. The growing cycling community in Nairobi is beginning to challenge the misconception that cycling is only for poor casual labourers living in slums.

The real win will come when our roads are designed to accommodate cyclists and ensure their safety, because they currently jostle for space with motorists and are often disregarded.

But until we get dedicated cycling lanes, both motorists and cyclists need to be trained on road safety, especially for cycling to be a viable mode of daily commute.

But cycling serves many other purposes. It’s great exercise and a fun, relaxing group as well as individual activity. In Kenya, we enjoy great weather that makes recreational cycling pleasurable.

It also ensures more community surveillance than driving. It is obviously cheaper and environmentally-friendlier than motorised transport.

For instance, in January, Goethe ran a video installation titled The Bike Gang by Sam Hopkins and John Kamicha, which sought to highlight Nairobi’s growing cycling sub-culture using film, stories and pictures of a group of bikers in Githurai.

Here, cycling is less about keeping healthy or about getting from A to B and more about extreme athletic displays, a tendency distilled in the practice of hanging—cycling in the slipstream of trucks on the highway.