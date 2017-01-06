What marks does Obama’s presidency deserve?

Photo: Obama. PHOTO: BBC

It’s almost time to close the book on Barack Obama’s eight years as president. Before he relocates to Washington’s posh Kalorama neighbourhood, however, here’s a take on what he tried to do – and how well he did it.

Although there are letter grades attached to each section, these assessments are not a reflection of the wisdom of his actions, only in how well he was able to advance his agenda over the course of his presidency.

While a liberal might give his environmental policy high marks, a conservative would likely flunk him. What can’t be argued, however, is that he accomplished a considerable amount during his eight years.

Going unmeasured are a number of Mr Obama’s intangible or indirect accomplishments.

While the White House sported rainbow-colouring the night after gay marriage became legal nationwide, that was the result of a Supreme Court decision not presidential action. And while Mr Obama often spoke movingly about race relations in the US, particularly after the shooting at a black church in South Carolina, there was little in the way of policy elements accompanying his words.

Mr Obama does have an ample record to judge, however. Here’s a look at eight key areas.

Healthcare B+

Comprehensive healthcare reform had been the Democratic Party’s holy grail for decades, always seemingly just out of reach. Under Mr Obama, they finally claimed the prize.

Due to an electoral setback in the Senate before the bill’s final passage, however, the massive piece of legislation was a half-baked cake, making implementation a challenge. The federal healthcare insurance marketplace website, essentially unusable for months after launch, was a very visible, politically devastating mistake.

Environment A-

Mr Obama’s administration helped negotiate the Paris climate agreement, in which the US joined 185 countries in pledging to cut greenhouse gas emissions. It enacted a host of new regulations governing pollution from coal-fired power plants and limiting coal mining and oil and gas drilling both on federal lands and in coastal waters. Mr Obama also used his executive authority to designate 548 million acres of territory as protected habitat – more than any prior president.

Trade D-

The Obama administration did successfully implement free trade agreements with Panama, Colombia and South Korea, but they are dwarfed by the size and scope of the now-doomed regional deals.

The economy A

When Mr Obama took office, the US economy was in freefall. Unemployment had spiked to double digits, housing prices had collapsed and the financial industry teetered on the brink of collapse.

The picture eight years later is one of stability and modest growth, although critics will argue that things could be better (and blue-collar Trump voters in the industrial states seemed to agree).

Foreign relations C+

Mr Obama will leave the White House with two prominent feathers in his foreign policy cap – the Iran nuclear deal and normalised relations with Cuba. Say what you will about the merits of the accomplishments (and many have), they represent a notable thawing in relations between the US and two long-time antagonists.

Elsewhere, however, the president’s international policy is characterised by strained relations and festering problems. His planned “reset” of US-Russian relations upon taking office was followed by the nation’s Ukrainian intervention and allegations of meddling in the 2016 US presidential election.

The Arab Spring uprisings that began in 2010 spread unrest throughout the Middle East, culminating in a Syrian Civil War that facilitated the rise of the so-called Islamic State and a devastating refugee crisis that has roiled European politics.

North Korea continues to develop its nuclear weapons programme seemingly undeterred, and Mr Obama’s plans for an “Asian pivot” in US foreign policy have done little to keep Chinese regional ambitions in check.

Responsibility for this global unrest can’t all be laid at Mr Obama’s feet, of course, but it’s a mark on his permanent record nonetheless.

Crime B-

The long-term trend of declining crime rates continued over the past eight years, although a number of large cities have seen a recent uptick in their murder rates. While public safety was a 2016 campaign issue, much of Mr Obama’s efforts while president were directed at criminal justice reform.

Immigration B

There was a point, shortly after Mr Obama’s re-election in 2012, where comprehensive immigration reform seemed inevitable.

The president and his fellow Democrats were in favour, and rattled Republicans saw granting permanent residency to some undocumented workers and streamlining the US immigration system as a means to curry favour with the growing bloc of Hispanic voters.

Party power F

Whatever his other successes during his time in office, Mr Obama’s presidency was a beating for the Democratic Party.

In 2009, when Mr Obama was swept to power, Democrats had large majorities in the US Congress and control of 29 of 50 governorships. Since then, he has seen his party’s power steadily erode. The House of Representatives has been in Republican hands since 2010; the Senate since 2014. Democrats control the governor’s mansion in only 16 states.

The situation is even more dire in state legislatures – the proving grounds for young politicians with national ambitions. Republicans hold sway in 32 legislatures, while Democrats have majorities in only 12 (the rest are divided).