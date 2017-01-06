Cost-cutting measures taken a notch too far!

In these hard economic times, anything that promises to save a penny or two however frivolous, often sounds right

Due to economic challenges, governments and companies get confronted by dwindling fortunes necessitating need to cut costs. Consequently, companies downsize the workforce, laying off employees besides taking other measures to cushion themselves from the pecuniary muddle.

Kenya Airways, for instance, has been banking on several cost-cutting measures, including selling and sub-leasing aircraft, to rise above the turbulent tides of losses that have been clipping the wings of the national carrier.

However, for some governments and firms around the world, the approach to bring down operation costs borders the extreme.

When airline CEO proposed elimination of co-pilot, toilets

At the epicentre of a mucky financial spell for Irish airline Ryanair, CEO Michael O’Leary, taking a no-frills approach to the extreme, proposed some offbeat turn-around measures to cut costs. First, he suggested that the standard allotment of two pilots per plane was one too many. “Let’s take out the second pilot.

Let the computer fly it,” said O’Leary. Alternatively, he suggested that the flight attendants be trained to fly, so that they could step up to the plate in cases of emergency! As if that wasn’t enough, he made other proposals that onboard toilets be removed from planes and replaced with seats!

“We very rarely use toilets on board our aircraft anyway,” O’Leary asserted. He further proposed that all plane seats be removed in favour of ‘standing only berths’ besides suggesting that passengers load their own luggage. Needless to say, these proposals were all rejected.

Bank reduced weight of ATM receipts

Have you ever taken into consideration the weight of the receipt you get after an ATM transaction? Probably not because it is negligible. However, you may be shocked to learn that the Bank of America actually said the weight of the receipts was soaring their operation costs and decided to take a cost-cutting measure of reducing it.

The weight was reduced by negligible grammes— which went unnoticed of course—but the bank announced it had managed to save money (and trees too!).

Where drivers are banned from left turns to save fuel

United Parcel Service (UPS) is the world’s largest package delivery company with a fleet of 96,000 trucks. A while back, company directors blamed excess usage of fuel for the company’s dwindling profits.

When they began to analyse ways to cut fuel costs, researchers figured out that it takes more fuel to make a left turn than it does a right. So, they implemented a ‘no-left turn policy’, in which drivers were given stern instructions not to make a left turn when they could make a right turn, to save fuel and cut operation costs!

Charges introduced on suicide help hotlines

Since the introduction of suicide help hotlines in Australia, many lives have been saved, with suicidal folks calling toll free to get help from assistants who at times are said to even sing soothing songs to depressed callers in a bid to dissuade them from taking the fatal leap.

It may sound comforting to know that when one is going through some kind of crisis, there is an assortment of free services just a phone call away. Well, not any more.

Due to what was described as ‘over the ceiling operation costs as a result of masses of suicidal callers’, charges were introduced to suicide hotlines. So for those who live in Australia, they have to set some money aside to cover for any unforeseen suicidal meltdown.

Amputations deemed cheaper than treatment

The Greek government, in an effort to cut down costs, urged health facilities to cut off legs of patients suffering from diabetes. In a letter issued to the Pan-Hellenic Federation of People with Diabetes a while back, the benefits division of the Greek Social Security Institute informed the organisation that it would no longer pay for special diabetic footwear because amputations are cheaper!

Clinic doesn’t employ smokers to reduce medical costs

In case you thought there was discrimination at some workplaces in terms of gender, tribe and so on, you might be surprised at how some personal habits could also affect chances of employment in a bid by employers to cut costs. The Cleveland Clinic in Ohio has, since 2007, not hired smokers. The management said after an audit, they realised they were spending around an equivalent of Sh33,910 on employees with smoking related complications, hence the decision to strike smokers off their workforce.

Air hostesses urged to lose weight over fuel

Ryanair, an Irish low-cost airline, while undergoing a difficult economic spell, urged its air hostesses to lose weight, insisting this would save jet fuel! The airline insisted that heavier weights in flights equalled to increased fuel hence high operation costs. Apparently, air hostesses weren’t the only victims. The airline further began overcharging overweight passengers guilty of “adding extra mass to the airplane” by introducing a ‘fat tax’!