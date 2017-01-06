Rev Gatu reveals challenges the Church faced under Jomo

Photo: Retired PCEA Church moderator, Rev Dr John Gatu, during the launch of his book, Fan into Flame. Photo/HELLEN MUTURI

Moran East African Publishers have launched a book that will now add to the budding body of existing writings by public figures whose personal stories are closely linked to the top leadership of the country.

An autobiography by a retired moderator of the Presbyterian Church of East Africa (PCEA), Rev Dr John Gatu, tittled Fan into Flame, is timely for the 2017 General Election as it seeks to remind Christians that the Church and the government are two different bodies.

Viewed as a great motivational speaker and a candid author across the East African region, Rev Gatu talks of his life in the military during his young days and gives insights into how the Kikuyu culture greatly influenced his Christianity practice.

Aged 92, Gatu does not shy from highlighting all secrets in the oaths used by Kenya’s first President, Jomo Kenyatta, to rally the Kikuyu community after the death of Tom Mboya in 1969.

Speaking to People Daily during the launch, Gatu said despite being warned about the impact that the oath had on other Kenyans, Kenyatta never listened to the cautions from the Church but went to the extent of forcing his tribesmen to partake the oath.

“Those were tough times then and my wife Rahabu was forced to take the oath. Since Kenyatta times, she lived for another 40 years and never talked about the ordeal that happened when I was away in Lebanon. It must have been very traumatic for her,” recalled Gatu.

The book gives a deeper reference on the conversations the Church had with the late president and also gives a wider view of how the oaths brought differences in the country.

However, during the interview, Rev Gatu was keen to advise Kenyans to choose leaders based on their input in the government and the country at large and not according to their tribes.

Being among the few people that have witnessed four generations of presidents in Kenya, Gatu says it is time that the narrative is changed. The book is now available in bookshops and is a great source of history especially to the young people who get lured by politicians to scheme trouble for cash tokens.