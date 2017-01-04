When festivities come with a jinx

Photo: Ocean tides. Photo/Courtesy

December is usually a time to make merry. But does a dark cloud hang over this month?

Wambui Virginia @kuivirgie

December is usually a season to make merry. It is usually punctuated by celebrations, pomp and colour, but a dark shadow lingers on this month as several calamities have struck the world during this period.

While some may blame the daredevil attitude, people take on in December for the disasters such as accidents that strike, others believe there is a mystic explanations for the incidents as most of them are natural calamities.

Take for instance, December 26. Since time immemorial, this day has witnessed several disasters, the most famous being the 2004 tsunami that claimed 275,000 lives.

The most recent December disaster to strike in Kenya was on December 10th when at least forty people were killed after a canter ferrying inflammable material lost control and rammed into a minivan, before bursting into flames that engulfed other vehicles that were on the road.

Last year, between the 24th and 26th December, over 20 people died across the country in separate accidents. Traditional herbalist, Juma Masoud, says that as the year comes to a close the last three months, people tend to be carefree.

The evildoers are at work to cause any chaos or disruptions. He also said that the bad spirits are always there and tend to attack victims when they least expect.

During this time, there is confusion on the roads, leading to accidents and people tend to forget what they truly believe in. However, Pastor Julius Wakabwa of Calvary Temple Church has a different view. He says that the holiday season is an occasion that is exaggerated more than anything else.

“Holidays are not a bad thing, they are in fact, a show of love, appreciation and relaxation. However, people are not conscious of what’s around them. He says that the Christmas that was before, died. The way we celebrate Christmas today is totally different. Many now see Christmas as a time to relax and to overindulge.

It’s like everyone has a ‘licence’, to do wrong things. Bill King’ori, a Nairobi resident does believe that bad things happen during happy occasions. He tends to believe that festivities come with a lot of unexpected surprises. “I do not travel with my family during Christmas.

My wife and children travel a day ahead of me. The Christmas curse can be real. A lot of accidents involving families happen around this time. I cannot travel a week to Christmas. It can be very dangerous. I’d rather travel on Christmas day,” he says.

Tracy Kimani on the other hand does not believe there is a December jinx. “Some incidences are a coincidence. People all over are excited at this time. There is rush to travel, shop and insurmountable happiness,” she says.