New Year romance menu

Waithera Otieno

‘Your naked body should only belong to those who fall in love with your naked soul’ Set a conducive and loving environment. Find opportunities to be alone with your partner so that you can enjoy quality time.

To appreciate each other, give heartfelt compliments for the great qualities that your partner has. Talk and listen to each other. Visit new places together. Learn a new skill together. Take up a shared hobby.

Dance together. Enjoy the latest dance moves or even rock back and forth to slow romantic music, in each other’s arms. If you are used to night time love-making sessions, try morning or mid-day sessions.

When you lose sleep in the middle of the night and you don’t have a busy day the following day, wake up your partner with some kisses and caresses. Do you remember how hot dating sessions were, before you were ready to go all the way?

Rekindle the memories by spending all evening enjoying foreplay without having penetrative sex. Take time to explore your partner’s body, as if it were the first time. Breath in their scent, taste them, listen to the sex sounds they make. Be daring.

Is there something you have been desiring to try out, but haven’t had the opportunity to do? Have you been wondering about a new sex position? Some light bondage?

Some dirty talking to get you in the mood? This might be a great time to try these out. Be generous with your partner. Offer them full body massages, breakfast in bed and southern cuisine sessions. Let them know that they are special to you.