Photo: Why it’s time to ditch your alarm clock.

Bouncing back to routine after festivities can be tough. Time is limited, especially on weekday mornings after a long break. So, almost everyone relies on the alarm clock as the ultimate tool of choice for managing tight morning schedules.

Few know of a technique that can wake us up in the morning without involving the snooze button. Your body conveniently has its own clock that governs almost everything we do, without us even realising it.

This biological clock regulates everything from your sleep, work, when to eat and other body functions. According to psychologist Judy Ochola, when we use an alarm clock, we bypass this mechanism.

“This means we can be woken up in the middle of a cycle (between light and deep sleep), leaving us feeling tired and disoriented for hours,” she says.

It disrupts your sleep cycles, which can cause problems with your short-term memory and cognitive abilities. If you’re woken suddenly during the ‘deep sleep’ phase, your ability to think clearly first thing in the morning has been found to be so poor, it’s similar to being drunk.

It has also been shown to cause high blood pressure and increased heart rate. The sudden noise triggers your ‘fight or flight’ response and your adrenaline surges. Ochola gives more insight on how to adjust our internal clock .

Wake up at your regular time

Easier said than done, especially if you sleep later than usual – but it works. Waking up at the same time everyday can help avoid the difference between your body clock and your schedule. This should also be followed by sleeping at your usual time.

Avoid the night light

According to Ochola, exposure to evening light shifts your body clock to a later schedule. When possible, avoid bright and outdoor light close to bedtime and keep your surroundings dim at night.

Set the mood

Ochola says that relaxation is essential before bed to ensure proper rest and if you do take a relaxing bath, do not wet your head. You can also try listening to relaxing music.

Visualise

As you lay in bed, visualise the current time and the time you need to wake. Repeat it in your head over and over. It might seem ridiculous, but your body really can keep track of time.

Get as much light as possible

When you wake up at the right time, you should get as much bright light as you can. “This tells your body that it’s time to wake up. A sensor in your eye notifies the brain of daylight, and this resets your biological clock”.