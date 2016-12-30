Where New Year will be ushered in totally quirky ways!

Photo: Danes throw dishes at each other’s doors to usher in new beginning.

While some Kenyans will be in church to usher in the New Year, others will be at outdoor events, night clubs or just at home. In other places around the world, some people spend this day in pretty odd fashion…

Why many Italians wear red underwear on December 31

In Italy, the colour red is generally believed to signify good luck and bring good fortune. It is also believed to call on the protective presence of heavenly angels.

So, for this reason, on December 31, Italians from all walks of life are said to secretly don red underwear to attract for themselves with good luck in the coming year!

Greeks use right foot to enter house, make things go ‘right’ next year

In Greece, there is a widely practiced tradition on New Year’s Eve known as “the first foot’’. Greeks believe that the first person who enters the house in the first moments of the new year must be a good-natured, lucky person in order to bring good luck to the house.

Often, children are chosen because they are viewed as being the most innocent. The person picked to enter the house must enter with their right foot first so that things go ‘right’ in the upcoming year.

Mexicans walk around with empty suitcases to attract next year’s travel fortunes

Are you yearning to travel in the coming year? Then Mexico, on New Year’s Eve, could be the place from where to make your wish.

Just grab an empty briefcase and walk around at the stroke of midnight. Mexicans believe that doing so brings travel and adventure in the coming year.

The bigger the empty box, the greater your luck could be. Last year, a man was found dead in the streets of Puerto Vallarta on January 1, holding a large suitcase. Adherents claimed that due to his large suitcase, muggers might have targeted him.

Where rooster predicts next woman to be married

For the single ladies of Belarus, New Year’s Eve, for singles, is all about finding out whether one will get married in the coming year.

Ladies compete to see who will be the next lucky bride-to-be, playing a trick which involves placing lines of corn in front of each woman and releasing a rooster to walk among them. Whoever the rooster approaches first will be the next betrothed, so goes the myth.

Egyptians used to drink themselves to unconsciousness

While the Festival of Drunkenness might sound like what we do for the new year today, this ancient Egyptian tradition was deeply rooted in their mythology. According to Egyptian mythology, a goddess named Sekhmet had decided to destroy all mankind.

The Sun god intervened by giving her massive quantities of blood-coloured beer; Sekhmet drank it, thinking it to be human blood, then promptly passed out, before she could destroy the human race.

To celebrate the saving of the human race, each new year was welcomed with not just drinking, but hard-core drinking. The goal was to drink so much that everyone passed out!

Danes throw dishes at each other’s doors to usher in new beginning

Having a group of people throwing dishes and breaking them at your front door may sound odd but, in Denmark, this is a New Year tradition that is practiced religiously.

People that have the most broken dishes piled in front of their doors are considered lucky, as they have the largest amount of loyal friends. In another tradition, Danes jump from their furniture at the stroke of midnight so that they literally “jump into the new year”.

Those who don’t, it is believed, will have a bad year. Canadians dive in ice-cold waters at midnight to attract good luck On New Year’s Day in various parts of Canada and the US, residents take part in a chilling tradition known as “polar bear plunge”.

People gather in groups near freezing lakes and rivers before midnight and dive in the ice-cold waters for minutes, even hours, depending on how long a person can endure the frosty experience. It’s believed that any plunge which takes place close to midnight on December 31 will bring the diver good luck.

Panama folks burn scarecrows resembling politicians they hate

In Panama, folks place scarecrow-sized figures at their lawns before New Year. Often, the figures depict politicians, celebrities or other public figures that Panamanians hope to see less often in the coming year! At midnight, the figures are doused with fuel and burned. This, Panamanians say, will keep the celebrities and politicians they hate away in the coming year.