Eventful year for education sector comes to an end

The beginning of 2016 kicked off with a storm in the education sector when the Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) opposed a move by their employer to deduct contributions for the AON Minet medical scheme from their salaries.

The union took the matter to the Employment and Labour Relations Court, arguing that the contract entered into by the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) and the medical insurance provider was a total abrogation of the union’s right to associate in the medical scheme of its choice.

In the same month, Kuppet secretary general Akello Misori faulted the teachers’ employer over the signing of performance appraisal and contracting by teachers. He accused TSC of keeping secret regulations to guide how appraisals would be carried out.

In February, public university dons threatened to disrupt operations in all institutions of higher learning over stalled negotiations of the 2013-2017 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

The Universities Academic Staff Union (Uasu) deputy secretary general Jacob Musembi accused vice chancellors of slowing down the process and issued an ultimatum of one week for the resumption of talks or risk facing a massive industrial action.

Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i later met the union leaders in a bid to resolve the crisis over the CBA. Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) also threatened to call its members to go on strike over non-remittance of union dues.

In March, Matiang’i revealed the government’s plan to introduce ranking of universities to give members of the public an opportunity to select the best institutions of higher learning in the country. The move was informed by mushrooming of universities, which threatens to undermine the standards of education.

March also saw the State announcement to introduce a system for tracking funds to be disbursed to individual learners from primary level through secondary schools to colleges and universities.

The CS said the ministry was finalising development of the Unique Students Personal Identifier (USPI) technology to eliminate wastage, which would arise from double allocation, or repetition of students.

The government further announced the roll out of Digital Literacy Programme (DLP) in 150 public primary schools as a pilot project. The over 13,000 learner and teacher devices were selected across the 47 counties to promote integration of Information Communication and Technology (ICT) in teaching and learning.

In April, Nairobi University set up a tribunal to hear the appeal of the hotly contested Students Organisation of Nairobi University (Sonu) elections in which Babu Owino was controversially declared the winner.

A day later, the university’s Senate closed the institution indefinitely due to continued rampage caused by students who demanded a repeat election, claiming that challenger Mike Jacobs was robbed of victory. Jacobs and 32 other students were latter expelled by the institution for participating in a strike and destruction of property.

In the same month, the government launched the 36-member national steering committee to spearhead curriculum reforms. Matiang’i also announced the government’s plan to administer special examinations to children with special needs beginning with the 2016 national exams.

In May, Kenya Secondary School Heads Association (KESSHA) chairman John Awiti expressed support for the reorganisation of the school calendar to help in the administration of national examinations.

He backed the move to have Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exam candidates sit when the rest of students are not in school, saying it would make it easy for the school administrators to concentrate in the handling of the whole process.

In October, Kuppet expanded their demands to TSC as the rival Knut demanded over Sh128 billion to cater for basic salaries last reviewed nine years ago.

The month also brought good tidings to teachers after TSC and the teachers’ unions concluded a CBA that would see employees in post primary institutions benefit from marginal increase in their salaries.

November also saw the successful conclusion of the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examination without major incidents due to the tough new rules that were enforced to curb exam cheats.

However, an Administration Police Commander in Likoni area of Mombasa County and two of his juniors were interdicted following neglect of their duties when handling the KCSE exams.

The year ended with graduation ceremonies in almost all universities and colleges throughout the country, with 2016 KCSE candidates awaiting exam results in January 2017.