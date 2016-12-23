You’ll probably meet these folks this Christmas!

It is during the festivities and especially, extended families gather to celebrate. At such gatherings, there are all kinds of people…

Inquisitive aunties

They never lack in any extended family. These are the extremely curious people—especially aunts— whose curiosity outdoes that of the proverbial cat. They are the self-appointed family investigators who bombard folks with all sorts of questions during Christmas gathering with queries like; “When are you getting married?”, “Who is that woman we hear you are being seen with in the City?”, “How come you have not graduated yet?”, “It’s a year since marriage, when are we expecting children?”…the list is endless.

No matter how hard you try to ignore them, they still will insist on knowing even the most sensitive personal issues! You always know you are in for some rough cross examination when the conversation starts like; “How is everything?”, you reply, “Good,” but she says; “That’s not what your mother told me!”

Self appointed MCs

These are the programme managers for family events and tend to be talkative. They always enthusiastically control events and like being in charge whenever there is a gathering. Apparently, these people also seem to love ambushing folks.

They are not averse to pulling a surprise attack at those who have not been regular church goers and ask them to say a word of prayer! This is when the family black sheep will exhibit their religious ignorance in front of the entire extended family!

Prayerful folk

These are the epitomes of piety who will steal any slight opportunity they get to proclaim self righteousness. Whenever a time comes where prayers are needed, especially during meals, these people are the automatic volunteers who, at times, before making the devotions, will turn the moment into an entire church service.

They will ask to read “a short scripture” before prayers then proceed to preach for minutes. Afterwards, they will pray for a long time, leaving folks to endure the torture of rumbling tummies despite sumptuous food lying right in front of them!

Dandies from towns

These are braggarts who always have to make all and sundry aware that they are from the City. Some will arrive in hired cars and will grumble till new year about how they encountered maddening traffic.

They will have shopped in malls in the City for even the most essential stuff available in the rural shops. You will likely see them walk around with bottled water turning their nose at local commodity. These braggarts easily drift into talks where cost of commodities, apparels and footwear take centre stage.

He can’t make do without alcohol

Then there is that uncle who can’t survive any family function without the assistance of booze! If he doesn’t arrive tipsy, as soon as he steps through the door he’ll make a beeline to where liquour is. Before long he’ll be slurring his words, talking too close, and doling out uncomfortably tight hugs to anyone and everyone.

Some have tried to eliminate the drunkenness by not having alcoholic drinks in gatherings, but a little family prohibition is no match for the determined drunkard —he always brings his own! Whether it’s in a flask or camouflaged in a water bottle, he’ll never tackle the holidays without some intoxicating drink!

Kitchen cartels

Nobody knows how and when they were appointed, but there is a certain mafia of aunts that always runs all the kitchen affairs whenever there is a gathering of the extended family. They have the monopoly of the kitchen department from cooking to serving. Might you get into the bad books of any, then prepare to be subjected to prejudice especially during when they serve you food.

Even worse, is the rampant fiddling in the kitchen by this cartel. Things go missing from goat ribs to chicken gizzards. It is not uncommon for folks to be left wondering whether the cocks they slaughtered were all crippled when no leg is spotted during serving time!

Perfectionist hostess

The most high-strung person at the gathering tends to be the mother or hostess – and if she is covering both roles, she could be double high-strung.

Essentially, she wants events to flow perfectly, which means she could even be tempted to recreate a scene in some Christmas movie. She might dictate where everyone sits at the table, who opens what present, and manage or direct photo sessions. She might even delay meals over trivial issues.

The indifferent…

Teenagers and malefolk usually take on the role of the indifferent. While everyone else is seemingly enjoying meals and catching up with family, these folks will either be in cars listening to music, in silent corners keeping themselves busy with phones and power banks held close or just doing anything else that keeps them away from everybody else.

They could be at the party or not – they don’t seem to care. Some will be so confined within themselves, that they will leave the gathering after festivities without some people even noticing them.