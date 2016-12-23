Photo: Philadelphia Orlando, overall captain, Kenyans Women’s Rugby Union.

One thing many people do not know about you?

I am a good cook. I am also a vegetarian, thus I try out meals that suit me well.

Worst childhood memory?

I was once confined to a wheelchair for several years. My parents thought I would never walk again. But here I am as a rugby player.

Biggest misconception people have about you?

That I am not a straightforward person.

Best way to relax this festive season?

A good meal with family and my fellow players.

What are your plans this Christmas?

Honestly, nothing much. I love being around people with good music playing at the background . That will be my plan.

Greatest fear you had to overcome to get where you are today?

Working with men. I have however worked on it. It built my self-esteem and character.

Best thing you would like to achieve before you retire from rugby?

I would love to see the Kenya Lionesses be a worldwide known team.

Best place you have ever visited?

Dubai for the Dubai 7s. It was such a memorable moment for me.

One thing you love about being a rugby captain?

Being amongst women who are God-fearing and hard working.

Worst decision you have ever made?

Falling in love. It messed me up and was left to choose between my career and relationship. I choose my career and I do not regret.

Best advice you would give to women who are aiming to be athletes?

Nothing is impossible.

Worst advice you have ever received?

You are insane. Those are words I would never forget.

Best team you have ever played with?

New Zealand. It was great and we would really love to get to that level.