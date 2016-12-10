Reggae stars Capleton, Queen Ifrica rock Nairobi

Reggae stars Capleton, Queen Ifrica

Reggae fans are in for at treat as top reggae artistes from Jamaica, Capleton and Queen Ifrica, are set to headline the annual Jamhuri Reggae Festival this Sunday. The event, expected to be an annual function featuring various top reggae artistes, will be held at the Kasarani Safaricom Stadium.

Upcoming artiste Sustane from Jamaica will also rock the stage, together with Kenya’s Gravitti band and dancehall singer Wyre the Love Child. Queen Ifrica, 41, whose real name is Ventrice Morgan, is known for women empowerment and socially conscious songs such as Below the Waist, Keep It To Yourself and Daddy among others.

The legendary 49-year-old Clifton George Bailey III, popularly known as Capleton or King Shango, is a favourite locally for various hit singles including That Day Will Come, Jah Jah City and No Lotion Man among others. Regular tickets go for KSh1,000 and VIP Sh4,000.