Ways to earn passive income.

Whenever someone needs additional income, the stereotypical suggestion offered is to “get a part-time job.” But what if you don’t have the time or energy to put in all those extra hours? It is this stage of seeking more freedom and less work when the idea of passive income become very appealing.

Passive income is considered the smartest way to keep getting paid over and over again for work that you did once. However, generating passive income is not always easy – but it is far from impossible. Here are a few ideas that will make you thousands a month and won’t take forever to set up.

1.MAKE YOUTUBE VIDEOS

This is a venture that is growing rapidly. You can create videos in just about any area that you like be it music, tutorials, opinions, comedy, movie reviews or anything you want, then put them on YouTube. You can then attach Google Ad Sense to the videos, which will overlay your videos with automatic online ads. When viewers click on those ads, you will earn money from AdSense.

Remember the key to this venture is high viewership and viewership is directly connected with quality content. There is a good bit of work that goes into creating videos, but once a video is done it can become a completely passive cash flow source for a very long time. Example: Makeup classes video clips, work-out or gym videos, tutorials and interesting cooking tips.

2. USE AFFILIATE MARKETING TO MAKE SALES

This is a passive income technique that is better suited to people who have blogs and active websites. You can sign up to promote certain products or services on your site, for which you will be paid either a flat fee or a percentage of the amount of the sale completed.

This isn’t as hard to do as you might think, since there are thousands of companies in the world who want to sell their products in as many places as they can. You can find affiliate offers either by contacting vendors directly, or on dedicated websites. It’s always best if the product or service is one that you are either very interested in or is highly relevant to your website.

3.PUT YOUR PHOTOGRAPHY TO WORK ONLINE

Do you like photography? If you do, you may be able to convert it into a passive income source. Photography websites giants such as Shutterstock, iStockphoto and GettyImages provide numerous creatives world-over with such opportunities to sell photos. They may offer either a percentage or a flat fee of each photo that is sold to a site client.

In this way, a single photo could represent a cash flow source since it can be sold again and again. You simply need to create your photo portfolio, put it on one or more photo platforms, and then the activity becomes completely passive. All the technicalities of the photo sales are handled through the web platform.

4. PURCHASE STOCKS WITH HIGH DIVIDENDS

By building a portfolio of high dividend stocks, you can create regular passive income. Different banks have fixed deposit accounts, depending on the interest rate offered and the amount available, you can earn for as long as you want.

Alternatively, source for a professional stocks expert who will help you with all the information about best stocks in the market. In that way, you can earn passive income from two sources namely dividends and capital gains. You will need a CDS account to purchase these stocks and complete the research needed.

5.WRITE AN EBOOK

This can be a lot of work upfront, but once the eBook is created and marketed it can provide you with a passive revenue stream for years. You can either sell the eBook on your own website or offer it as an affiliate arrangement with other websites that provide content related to your eBook.

6.INVEST IN RENTAL HOUSES

This probably falls more in the category of semi-passive income, since an investment in real estate is always at least a little bit of an active venture. Still, once you have a property that is established and fully rented, it is mostly a matter of managing the property and keeping it performing well.

There are professional property managers who can manage your property for you, at a cost. This professional management can make the investment much more passive, but will take a bite out of your savings. One benefit of investing in rental properties is the loan pay down.

If you obtain a loan to buy the property, each month your tenants are paying off part of the loan or the entire monthly premium. Once the mortgage on the property has been paid off, your cash flow will increase dramatically, allowing your mediocre investment to skyrocket into a full-fledged retirement programme.