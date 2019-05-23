WAPI makes a return after six years

After a six-year absence, Kenya’s premier hip-hop event Wapi is back. The free monthly event is credited with debuting hip-hop A-listers Khaligraph Jones, Octopizzo and Juliani, among others.

Wapi offered a platform for verbal and visual artists to express themselves and artistes an opportunity to look at their careers as entrepreneurs by offering them a place to be seen and known. It was also able to create creative leaders, opinion leaders and successful trendsetters.

Originally known to mean Words And Pictures, it was initially formed in 2006 by the British Council and managed by Buddha Blaze as a platform for underground artistes to showcase their creative talent.

In a country where music and talent are given little or no attention, Wapi had established itself as a place where talents were made or enhanced.

Every month since June 2006, it engaged with artists through the use of words and pictures along with activities such as music, rap battles, illustration exhibition, graffiti, spoken word, visual arts, open mic sessions, discussions, workshops (skill factories), expositions and fashion.

The target audience was the discerning Nairobi populace aged roughly between 18 and 30. It recorded up to 2,000 young people at every event, mainly from a middle-class background and the slums. They mostly hailed from Nairobi, Mombasa and Nakuru.

Wapi’s return edition will be held this Saturday at Lava Latte 209 State House Road in Nairobi between 11:30am and 5pm.