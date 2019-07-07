There’s more than just creating, selling of creative masterpieces

In Kenya, many creatives remain unaware or ignorant about their rights in regards to their intellectual creations. As Manuel Ntoyai writes, there is more than just the creating and selling of creative masterpieces

There is a litigious lid that few dare to lift when it comes to matters Intellectual Property (IP) rights. For many years, issues to do with copyrights have always been a thorn in the flesh of many creatives. Instances have been witnessed where creatives cry foul of being shortchanged after their creative pieces have been sold to individuals or corporate entities. This is one of the major setbacks the industry continues to battles with.

Recently, East Africa Breweries Limited (Eabl) launched a competition dubbed ‘Got Skillz’ for artists to come up with original creations. The winning piece will be used as the new logo for the company. During a press conference, one of the creatives present asked about whose copyright the logo would be. Eabl Marketing and Innovation director Graham Villiers-Tuthill made it clear that the copyright would remain with his company.

At the company’s website, the terms and conditions are spelt clearly that “…use of the materials stated above [the winning logo] shall be at Eabl’s discretion and the participant waives the a) the benefit of any provision of law in respect of its moral rights and b) right to enjoin or interfere with the exploitation of any materials…”

While many people will always press accept when it comes to terms and conditions without necessarily having to read through them, it is always advisable for one to go through such sections. If possible, one is adviced to go through them with an IP lawyer to help interpret the law jargons in such writings.

For creatives who want to work with the coveted corporate, how can they monetise their work to leverage on what they are offering? Ramadhan Oluoch, who works with Scanad — which manages the strategy, creative development, design, digital and IPO communication planning for several of the world’s biggest corporates — says there is a lot of things a creative can do once they are signed by an agency.

“Corporate world does a lot of their communication through agencies. If you are creative enough to work at one, you can do a lot of things with corporates. Creatives also need to start building their own brands online and on other platforms. I’d use Osborne Macharia as the best example,” he says.

Gatekeeping task

The Kenya Copyright Board (Kecobo) is mandated to safeguard copyright matters. It was established under Section 3 of the Copyright Act Cap 130 of the laws of Kenya to administer and enforce copyright and related rights.

“Copyright is a private right because it concerns a property. As a board, we don’t have say on someone’s property, unless the individual is under a collective management organisations (CMOs). For example in the case of artistes, it is our mandate to license them, hence they are the only we regulate in terms of licensing,” Kecobo CEO Edward Sigei tells Spice.

He adds that for creatives who intends to protect their creative advertisement against competitors, one should devise strategies to protect their creations.

“This may include registering your advertisement by using a copyright notice, registering the trademarks, registering the trademark as a domain name and using them properly and consistently,” he advises.

With such limitations and many cases landing at its door, the board has been conducting awareness programmes across the country with the most recent being held at the Milimani High Courts in Nairobi.

“It is hard to manage rights if the party involved doesn’t even know what they have and that’s why we are doing the awareness. For those with issues, we recommend first mediation and if a solution can’t be reached, they can go to the courts,” says Sigei.

Music as a creative industry has the potential to make a profound contribution to the economy, especially if well nurtured and protected. Intellectual Property protection in general provides incentives to individuals by offering them recognition for their creativity and material reward for their market inventions. These incentives encourage innovation, which assures that the quality of life is continuously enhanced.

Naive approaches

Many artistes have accused their managers and producers of exploiting their naivety and reaping where they did not sow. All this can always be avoided by signing a split sheet, a written contract between all the parties involved in the music making process. It spells out the percentages of ownership on the piece in question.

“These percentages are important because they determine how much each contributor will be paid out of the income generated by their music. In general, every song published can be broken down into a writer’s share (lyrics), producer’s share (music) and performers share.

The shares can be broken down even further if there are additional contributors. However, the same creator can contribute to all the shares. The final percentages are negotiated and must be agreed upon by all parties involved,” says Kenya Association of Music Producers (Kamp) vice chairperson Angela Ndambuki.

According to her, split sheets are an essential safeguards for rights holders to ensure they are properly compensated for the work they contribute to any given project and to avoid legal battles.

A few years ago, music production house Grandpa Records was accused of ripping off one of its then signed artiste Kidis and producer Visita. In many media interviews, Kidis accused the label’s owner Refigah of swindling him some of the monies made from royalties generated by his hit song Kamua Leo. However, Refigah dismissed the allegations as just a publicity stunt by his accusers.

“When we signed him (Kidis), we had a contract and split sheet in place, which we presented to Mtech, the company that was dealing with the royalties. The agreement also indicated that each party was to be sent money separately, which was the case,” said Refigah.

He added: “Every artiste who came to Grandpa had a contract that stipulated the terms and conditions of our working relationship. When Visita started bringing issues, the company lawyer dealt with it and he was served.”

Legal perplexities

Understanding copyright is a major key for music creatives in order to keep their works protected. A lot of creatives don’t like to get into the legal aspects of the music industry, but in order to make informed decisions about their rights, their creativity and the distribution of their work, creatives should take time out to learn a little more about IP, especially copyright. With local artistes being vocal when it comes to royalty collections, Kecobo has licensed three CMOs to collectively collect the royalties on behalf of their members.

“The Music Copyright Society of Kenya (Mcsk) deals with authors, composers and publishers while Performers Rights Society of Kenya (Prisk) deals with performers. Collective administration of copyright and related right plays an important role in the development and growth of the music industry. This is because individual licensing and collection of royalties can be quite difficult,” says Angela.

The CMOs offer a centralised form of collection and distribution of royalties on behalf of members. Kenya Association of Music Producers (Kamp), Prisk and Mcsk issues licenses to hotels, restaurants, cinemas and factories or to members of the public on behalf of the local and foreign rights holders affiliated to it.

In the music industry we have a lot of creatives collaborating to produce songs. Collaboration spurs creativity, but it can also stir up trouble if not properly managed. Co-creators often cringe at the thought of sitting down to discuss ownership and royalty splits. However, navigating this type of conversation is a necessary practice to ensure you get paid correctly for your work.

“The main challenge in understanding IP rights is the lack of knowledge by both the general public and right holders in the creative industry. Inadequate laws and regulations, poor enforcement, insufficient or lack of awareness on copyright laws and fast growing technological advancements are just some of the challenges afflicting IP rights industry,” Angela intimates.