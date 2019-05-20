The mental struggle is real

May is mental health awareness month. Elly Gitau and Manuel Ntoyai explore why creatives in the arts industry grapple with depression

Ordinarily, mental health has been largely ignored, with those who suffer from it facing untold stigma. Many people have associated mental illness with witchcraft, laziness and drug abuse and the attendant chagrin has seen some people take the easy way out, suicide. The brave ones seek help at rehabilitation centres and specialised medical facilities, where they can somehow be guaranteed of privacy. The rest will miserably battle the quandary.

Despite their glitterati lifestyle, creatives in different fields, especially in music, have often come out to talk about their frustrations in life that have led them sink deep into depression.

On Friday, gospel artiste Mr Seed revealed how he contemplated suicide after going through rough patches in life. He chose to release a song titled Simama as an avenue to tell his story about his struggles with depression.

Black tax

“I was frustrated with life a few years back. I lost hope in everything because nothing was working for me. I had so many problems. So many mistakes in life. It got to a point I saw life was useless for me,” he said in an interview with a local daily.

He added that the frustratring situations made him attempt suicide, albeit unsuccessfully. It took devine intervention for him to come out of his miseries.

“I used to stay indoors most of the times alone for like a week without leaving the house. I tried to commit suicide but it didn’t work, and it’s from there I started praying, going to Karura Forest every morning by foot just to pray,” he said.

Last year, Groove Award-winning gospel rapper Kris Erroh admitted to have slipped into depression. In an interview with Spice, he said he sank into depression after making unhelpful career choices.

“People get into depression because of different reasons. Mine was caused by two things: ‘Black Tax’ and some music career choices I made that later turned out to be baggage and couldn’t solve them amicably without having consequences,” he says.

According to Urban Dictionary, Black Tax is the extra money black professionals are expected to give every month to support their less fortunate family and extended families. Its burden causes financial distress to middle-class professionals, as they usually have no savings left after having to share their salaries with the entire family.

Kris adds: “It has been two to three long years before finally saying I’m out of it, but that doesn’t mean everything is okay. It just means that after two long years of feeling isolated and unproductive, I can finally go out and do stuff. I can finally record songs with ease; I can finally do music with a free mind. However, I didn’t find my way out through church. Church folk don’t know how to deal with this. They throw Jesus at everything.”

“My first advice to anyone going through depression, stress or a rough patch in life is accept the situation and recognise they need help. Secondly, get good friends around you; they will be an important support system to keep you busy or get you back on your feet. Finally, find your way. As much as we ask people for help, depression is a battle from within. In fact, no body knows you are fighting unless you say it. Find something that makes you feel happy or complete, then do it everyday. You don’t overcome it instantly, but it fades away when you keep working on yourself and getting your life in order. My escape was music and I recorded some really personal songs during that season,” says Kris.

DJ Sadic says that he has not gone through depression, but he has witnessed fellow creatives becoming so affected by the condition to a point of taking their lives.

“A lot of creatives live secretive lives and some suffer in this secrecy in order to maintain the ‘image’ or for fear of being judged. My advice is that they should talk to someone. Opening up is the first step to receiving help, although this has to be a personal decision I also think conferences and workshops that address this issue should be organised strictly for creative, because they can open up in a space they feel they are with people in the same field. You need both prayers and professional help. There’s some peace that only God can give, but professionals will advise you on what to do and what not to,” he says.

As an artistes relations and manager, Agnes Nonsizi says that her scope of work goes beyond just the defined roles. Her clients (artistes) are some of the most affected by varied frustrations in life and that it takes a lot of intervention to rescue them from such situations.

“At some point, it is not just about managing an artiste’s creative side, but also getting close to them to know what problems they are facing. Most usually get depressed because of money and as they become broke, the pressure from the public gets them cornered. At this point it is advisable to help them make wise decisions,” she says.

SOCIETAL PRESSURES

Radio presenter Annita Raey has been in and out of depression a number of times. Besides medication, she says interacting with other people and opening up about her situations have helped tame the condition.

“I have been seeing a doctor for the last two years. Once in a while, I have been forced to take medication. People react differently; there are those who are super loud and those who suffer in silence. I have attempted suicide a number of times and the saddest part of it is that it leaves me feeling hollow. Depression is a messy condition and you learn that it’s okay not to be okay,” she told Spice.

She says his condition used to drive her into drinking to the point of death, always feeling suicidal.

“Now I have found a way of draining that negative energy into adrenaline-rising activities such as bike riding and zip lining. I have also started a podcast where I share whatever is on my mind with others. People have to find a way of opening up and not letting thing eat them from inside,” says Annita.

Street mix master DJ Lyta says as a deejay, there are “many enticing things” that drive someone into the field. They include hype, love for music and showbiz, girls, tours and money.

“When I started out, my parents were not for it, but I felt it was a calling and I had to prove a point to not only them, but also myself that I am good at it. However, disconnect and low moments will have you giving up and it is tough. Some get into drugs and once you take that road, there is a little chance of coming back straight,” he says.

He adds: “I remember when I started, there was a time my name was big out in the streets, but I did not have the money and looks to match it up. I even contemplated moving to another country and start over in another profession. Then a friend who is like a brother to me noticed my withdrawals and he helped me rediscover the mojo. I normally advise up-and-coming deejays to focus on what is important, which is building and investing in your brand, so that you can later harvest the success.”

FOR FAME

Industry pioneer Esther Wahome feels that depression is a widespread phenomenon not restricted to those in the creative art industry, although it affects a lot of them.

“Those especially in the gospel industry come for fame and what it brings, but they have no anointing from God and no character, yet those are the legs on which a gospel artiste stands on. Once they realise they either can’t get the fame or can’t maintain it, they are crushed,” she tells Spice.

The Kuna Dawa hit singer adds: “Our generation served in church and we were mostly discovered while singing in church. While there, we were mentored, corrected, reprimanded, taught, counselled and listened to. This generation is the opposite and they know it all; they assume having a popular song is everything. Our challenges as creative those days were more economical than social due to minimal platforms of marketing.”

“My advice is; find mentorship, know yourself, compete only with yourself, better yourself, work hard and trust God. Kenya is too small; spread your wings! I’ve been around the globe simply because I refused to be confined and fight for village milk. Kiswahili music is loved out there, but again favour can only come from God, so embracing Him is the biggest secret,” she concludes.