The drama that is long holidays

Remember the sweet innocent days of primary school when you would literally count down the hours to closing day two months before the end of term exam? Well, years of that sweet innocence are long gone and now in Campo, nobody is that upbeat about home anymore. Comrades will even fake a whole semester just to remain at the discomfort of their hostels to merry with their lovers.

But for others who can’t afford the luxury, it’s time to pack and head to their respective villages. It’s the time when those babes who insist that they must use a taxi every time will be shoving and sharing space with on-board goats and chicken inside a packed village-bound bus. She will be there, an eye on the edge hoping nobody in her long Instagram follow list is seeing her. As usual, the long pigeon eyelashes will be flapping up and down and she pulls back her horsehair feeling like the Kamba Cardi B.

Village women in the bus will be giving her side stares, looking at her blood-red lips and long nails and thinking, “what are the odds of meeting a sorceress in a Kathwonzweni bus!” Her short dress will have them wonder why anyone would accept an unfinished outfit from the tailor. But as everyone will be staring and silently judging, our beloved social media socialite will scrolling at old pictures she never posted and scheduling when to post them during the holiday. Ain’t no way she’s taking a selfie in her godforsaken village!

But with all the realities dawning, these Campo peeps just have a way of maintaining some tenets of the Campo lifestyle while in their rural suburbs. It all begins with inventing your own language while trying to ‘Englishsise’ your mothertongue to sound educated! Ninety-year-old grandmothers will be subjected to a tiresome photo session; being forced to unleash their toothless smiles until the perfect selfie is captured.

Some won’t go home because they’re secretly wedded in the city, others because there’s an online image that must be kept while others are secretly five months pregnant. Campo life ain’t easy!