Social events that are no longer cheap.

People complain about the rising cost of living, but turn a blind eye to the ridiculous amounts of money they spend on previously simple memorable moments that now cost an arm an a leg. Grace Wachira puts on the spot traditionally inexpensive affairs that have since become exorbitant engagements

Bridal showers or stag nights

It’s 3pm when a notification pops up on your WhatsApp that you have been added to Jane Doe’s surprise bridal shower. In matter of seconds, the theme and dress codes are communicated and budget floated.

Because you do not want to refute the exorbitant fee that has been ‘agreed’, without your consultation, you simply go mum and exit from the group. Stag nights are not any different. If anything, they go above and beyond with some opting to fly out just to have a befitting send-off from the bachelors’ club.

2. Weddings

Simply, the goal of a wedding is (was) to get the girl and make her your wife. But now, the traditional and white weddings are fertile money-minting grounds for those in the wedding business. Getting from the house to the church is not just that and neither is having a wedding in a church. Now, venues charge per hour and vehicles are rented for a day or per hour, depending on the model. The outfits are not cheap anymore either.

3. Baby showers

Aunties are no longer even invited. These affairs are for the girls in the squad only and the same insanity that involves budgetary allocations is implemented here too. No wonder people leave groups! Don’t be surprised if the turn-up is just but five ladies.

4. Engagements or proposals

“This guy went above and beyond…” a fiancé will say when asked how he proposed. You’re darn right he went above and beyond. Paying for a venue, getting a photographer and videographer and ensuring people eat and in some cases, ferrying in a crowd, not to mention the ring, is an expensive affair! What happened to keeping it simple and private? She had already made her decision with or without the sky-high glitz and showbiz.

5. Gender reveals

Since when did this even become a thing? Like really, why would you throw a whole party just to announce to your friends and, sometimes, family, the gender of your yet to be born baby? And worse still, spend top dollar for it? We are going about life the wrong way and it’s as if we don’t know how to spend our money, with some people even acquiring loans for such unnecessary expediture.

6. House warming parties

We are not against moving out and getting on your two feet, but is it necessary to burden your guests with a gift wishlist? Can’t they just come and enjoy a good meal and shower you with their shopping of choice? It’s not a wonder why house-warming parties are not popular anymore.

7. Sip and sip

This is a new kid on the block. After babies have arrived, new mothers team up to support each other and engage in sessions of advising each other on motherhood. These meets, however, do not come any cheap. Great foods and venues are involved and a few swigs here and there that leave a dent on the wallet.

8. Thanksgiving events

It is important to give thanks but once you are handed a card for an invite, you definitely know it will cost you. Money is not the objective when gathering people to come and give thanks but now, it is part of the culture. These used to be purely events that appreciated a fete and had guests giving out of abundance and not incentive.

9. Burial ceremonies

Unless there’s a huge hospital or morgue bill to be cleared and some monies that will benefit the family after the demise of their loved one, the huge budgets are not necessary. It is insane how some budgets skyrocket because of food or branded items. It is necessary to celebrate the life of the deceased, but it shouldn’t be a burden to others. If anything, the money should be left for the family and not to be spent all on the festivities of the send-off.

10. Holidays

Holidaying was a non-issue some decades ago and people enjoyed the simple pleasures of life such as spending time with loved ones over great food. It was never about travelling overseas and now that it is, travel companies are making a killing out of it. It has become an expensive affair and even those local trips eat well into your pocket.