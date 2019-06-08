Shutterbug: Timothy Njenga.

My interest in photography started when one day a veterinary officer came to our home with one of those simple point and shoot cameras and I was hooked. I got my first digital camera, a small point and shoot Sony and I started taking photos of friends and family who in turn referred me to other people. I attended NIBS College for a short course in photography and communication.

My first experience of a DSLR camera was a Nikon D700 I would hire from a friend at Sh3,500 and use to shoot weddings. From that hustle I saved up and bought my first camera, a Nikon D7200. Unfortunately at a club event I was covering in a strip club, my drink was spiked and camera stolen. I went back to scratch and worked until I could afford my second camera, a Canon 7D.

I took this photo as I was going home from work late one night. I was in a matatu and was taken aback by the beauty of the lightshow. I snapped away while the matatu was moving and was lucky to capture the building in all its glory with no other skyscraper stealing the limelight.

Camera: Canon 7D

F,stops :1/5.6

Shutter-speed 1/100

iso: 12,800